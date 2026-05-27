Marwa Visits Injured NDLEA Officers, Vows Justice After Dawaki Mob Attack

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), has visited two officers of the agency receiving treatment at the National Hospital, Abuja, following injuries sustained during a violent mob attack in the Dawaki area of the Federal Capital Territory.

The injured officers, Ayegh Zachariah and Shehu Ibrahim, were attacked while participating in a raid on a notorious drug joint in Dawaki on May 15, 2026.

During the visit on Monday, Marwa sympathized with the officers and assured them of the agency’s full support, including comprehensive medical care until they fully recover.

He vowed that those behind the attack would be tracked down and prosecuted, stressing that assaults on law enforcement personnel would not be tolerated.

“The Agency will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that those responsible for this cowardly attack are arrested and brought to justice. An attack on our officers is an attack on the state, and it will not go unpunished,” Marwa said.

The NDLEA boss praised the injured officers for their bravery, professionalism, and dedication during the high-risk operation, noting that their sacrifices remain critical to the nation’s fight against drug trafficking and substance abuse.

As part of efforts to encourage and honour the officers, Marwa presented them with official Letters of Commendation and other support packages aimed at aiding their recovery.

He also commended the NDLEA medical personnel and doctors at the National Hospital for their swift response and quality care that helped stabilize the officers.

Marwa reiterated the agency’s commitment to dismantling drug cartels and sanitizing communities across the country despite resistance from criminal elements.