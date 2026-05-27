LSUBEB Welfare Programme: Lagos Commits to Better Life for Workers, Retirees

Funmi Ogundare

The Lagos State Government has reiterated its commitment to the welfare of civil servants and retirees, assuring workers of prompt salaries, health and life insurance benefits aimed at improving their well-being during and after service.

Director of Teachers’ Pension Department, Toyibat Olona, who disclosed this recently, at the annual septuagenarian welfare programme organised by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) for retired workers, stated that it was designed to appreciate civil servants and encourage younger generations to join the public service.

According to her, the state government remains intentional about taking care of its workforce, both serving and retired personnel.

“The essence is to show civil servants that they should be happy to be part of Lagos State service because the government is very responsible and intentional about taking care of the workforce, whether in or out of service,” she said.

Olona explained that several welfare initiatives have been put in place for workers, including group life insurance, health management services, and prompt salary payments.

She noted that under the group life insurance scheme, beneficiaries of workers who die in active service are entitled to about 350 per cent of the deceased worker’s annual emoluments.

She also emphasised the state’s healthcare support system through the Lagos State Health Management Agency (LASHMA), noting that workers continue to benefit from health insurance coverage while in service.

Speaking at the annual welfare gathering for retirees, the director said the event provides a way for former colleagues to reconnect and maintain social ties after retirement.

According to her, the gathering has become an event that many retirees look forward to every year because it allows them to interact and share experiences outside the workplace.

She advised workers and retirees to pay closer attention to their health and financial well-being, urging them to avoid living beyond their means.

“They should take care of themselves and not go beyond their means. Health is very important,” she added.

Speaking to THISDAY, a retiree and former Head Teacher of St. Peter’s School, Faaji, Lagos Island, Mr Samuel Awoleye stressed the need to restore discipline and respect in schools, saying these values played a major role in shaping successful pupils during his years in service.

He expressed excitement about the recognition he received decades after serving as head teacher of St. Peter’s School, Faaji.

The retired educationist described the honour as a reflection of the positive impact teachers can have on their pupils through dedication, discipline and moral upbringing.

According to him, discipline, respect for parents and teachers, and commitment to learning were central to the educational system during his time in service.

“When we talk of discipline, respect for parents and teachers, that was what made children develop the spirit of learning,” she said.

The former head teacher recalled that during her years in the classroom, parents worked closely with teachers in correcting children whenever they misbehaved, adding that such collaboration contributed significantly to academic excellence and character formation.

Comparing the educational system of the past with the present, he noted that although modern education has improved in several areas, there has been a noticeable shift in parental attitudes towards discipline.

He, however, commended the government’s ongoing efforts to improve education, expressing optimism that education remains the pathway to national development.

The retired teacher also praised the current curriculum and learning environment, particularly in public schools, saying pupils are now better exposed to communication and debating skills.

“Government schools are performing impressively and, in some cases, better than private institutions. The value system is still there. Students are learning how to speak, read and express themselves confidently. Even government schools perform better than some private schools,” he added.