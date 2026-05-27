Accion MfB Recounts Impact, Growth at 20th Anniversary Celebration

Sunday Ehigiator

Accion Microfinance Bank yesterday, celebrated its 20th anniversary in Lagos, recounting its growth from a single branch operation to one of Nigeria’s leading microfinance banks with presence across 14 states and 76 locations nationwide.

Speaking during the event, the Managing Director of the bank, Taiwo Joda, described the milestone as a reflection of two decades of impact, resilience and commitment to financial inclusion.

“It’s 20 years of impact. It’s really mind stunning to experience a day like this, shaping lives, drawing people out of poverty,” Joda said.

He noted that the bank’s mission has gone beyond providing financial access to helping customers attain prosperity and contribute meaningfully to the economy.

“We know that there is a lot more to shape the future, to draw our customers from financial access, from being able to get their businesses done to the next level which is prosperity so that they can add more to the economy,” he added. Also speaking, the Chairman of the Board, Christian Ruehmer, said the bank has remained committed to supporting customers and communities despite economic and operational challenges over the years.

He said, “For 20 years, we started to help customers from the first day. We are here to stay and really grow, meet customers and several thousands of customers that we have, which is remarkable. We are glad we are able to contribute to their development from the first day to this stage.”

Chief Commercial Officer of the bank, Stephen Olalere, highlighted the institution’s expansion and the transformational impact it has had on customers over the years.



