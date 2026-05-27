Miko Assumes  Leadership of PTML Command, Promises Due Process, Integrity in Trade Facilitation

Eromosele Abiodun

The newly deployed Acting Controller of Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Ports Terminal Multiservices (PTML) Command, DC Nura Ibrahim Miko has formally resumed with a promise to operate with integrity and following due process while ensuring seamless trade facilitation

He took over from outgoing Controller Joseph Anani who disclosed that the command has collected over N178billion revenue as at the time of handing over

Specifically assuring officers and men of PTML Command and stakeholders, Acting Controller Miko said, “I want you to know this: I am here to work with you, not merely to lead you. Under my watch Integrity will be non-negotiable;Trade facilitation will remain our priority. Due process will be strictly respected.Teamwork will be our greatest strength. Results will be achieved through collaboration, not fear.Together, we will take this command to greater heights”

Miko described the area as a well organised Command while promising to build on the achievements of his immediate predecessor.

He also sought continued cooperation and collaboration of all sister agencies and stakeholders operating within the Command while stating further that effective port operations depend on inter-agency synergy, mutual respect, and a shared commitment to trade facilitation, revenue generation, and national security.

According to him, the Command will remains open to constructive engagement confirming his commitment to transparency, accessibility, and a level playing field for all.

He added that together the Command’s Stakeholders will sustain PTML’s position as a model command for efficiency and integrity.

While thanking the CGC Bashir Adewale Adeniyi for the confidence and trust reposed in him,the Acting Controller said the nation’s number one customs officer’s policy thrust of Innovation, Consolidation, and Collaboration will be upheld as they jointly write the next chapter of the PTML Area Command.

Comptroller Anani who has been deployed to Tin Can Island Command, described his eight months service period at PTML as an extraordinary privilege to serve as the Area Controller