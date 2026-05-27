Abbey Mortgage Bank Concludes Annual General Meeting

Kayode Tokede

Abbey Mortgage Bank Plc has successfully concluded its 34th Annual General Meeting (AGM), reaffirming the Bank’s commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and long-term value creation for shareholders and stakeholders.

The AGM, held recently, brought together shareholders, members of the Board, management, regulators, and other key stakeholders to review the Bank’s performance, strategic direction, and outlook for the future.

During the meeting, shareholders approved key resolutions including additional capital raise, declaration of dividend, presented by the Board and Management, while commending the Bank’s resilience, operational performance, and continued drive toward transformation within Nigeria’s financial services sector.

Speaking at the AGM, Managing Director/CEO of Abbey Mortgage Bank, Mobolaji Adewumi stated:”Our next phase is centered on delivering seamless and digitally driven banking experiences that eliminates the traditional barriers to premier financial services.

Shaping the future means building a resilient institution that is as agile as it is reliable, while ensuring that every stakeholder benefits meaningfully from our growth and expansion.”

The Bank’s leadership also highlighted Abbey’s strategic progress and strong corporate governance culture that positions the institution to deliver broader financial services and enhanced customer experiences.

The meeting also provided an opportunity to appreciate shareholders for their continued confidence, loyalty, and support, which have remained instrumental to the Bank’s growth journey over the years.