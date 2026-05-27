Dolphin Swimming League to Reward Athletes, Schools at Award Day

Kunle Adewale

The Dolphin Swimming League is set to celebrate excellence as athletes and schools that distinguished themselves in Season 7 of Nigeria’s foremost inter-school swimming tournament will be honoured at the Award Day on May 30 at St Saviour’s School, Ikoyi, Lagos.

What began with fewer than five schools in its maiden edition has now grown into a brand-name competition among schools in Lagos and Ogun State. More than 20 schools featured in the seventh season of the annual tournament, which is sanctioned by the Nigeria Aquatic Federation, the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC), and the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF).

Organised by Dynaspro Sports Promotion in collaboration with Advanta Interactive Limited, and supported technically by the Lagos State Swimming Association, the Dolphin Swimming League continues to attract growing interest from schools across Nigeria.

Tournament coordinator Oluseyi Oyebode described this year’s award ceremony as particularly special, noting that several products of the league have now become permanent members of Nigeria’s junior national team, competing in tournaments within and beyond Africa.

“We are excited that what we sowed a few years ago has started yielding positively,” Oyebode said. “Some of the league’s products are now representing Nigeria internationally, and our ultimate target has always been to produce Olympians. While we work toward this, we cannot forget the huge support from parents and guardians, who have been pillars for their wards. Their commitment was evident again in Season 7. We also acknowledge the steadfast backing of our main sponsor, Rite Foods, whose support has been invaluable this season.”

He added that the award day is designed not only to reward outstanding performers but also to motivate them for future seasons. “We are indeed getting closer to our target, and we will continue to raise the bar with new initiatives to grow the league. The separation of elementary and secondary tournaments has greatly improved organisation, and we intend to maintain this structure in the coming season. Hopefully, we can unearth even more talents for the country,” he said.

As the awards approach, anticipation builds for a celebration that will honour achievement, inspire young swimmers, and reaffirm the Dolphin Swimming League’s role as a breeding ground for Nigeria’s future champions.