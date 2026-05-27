Cost of Healthy Diet Climbs Further to N1,541 in March as Nutritious Feeding Pressures Persist

• Ekiti, Imo, Abia remain most expensive places to access healthy food

James Emejo in Abuja





The national average cost of maintaining a healthy diet in the country rose further to N1,541 per adult per day in March 2026, representing a 1.89 per cent increase from N1,513 recorded in February, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) disclosed yesterday.

The latest increase highlights the sustained pressure on household nutrition and food affordability as the cost of accessing balanced meals continues its upward trajectory across the country.

This was contained in the Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) report for March 2026 released by the statistical agency.

At the zonal level, the average CoHD was highest in the South-east Zone at N1,899 per day, followed by the South-west Zone at N1,801 per day, while the lowest was recorded in the North-east Zone at N1,233 per day.

The report showed that the CoHD had continued to rise steadily over the past year.

Year-on-year, the cost increased by 4.38 per cent from N1,477 in March 2025, largely driven by increases across major food groups.

According to the NBS, CoHD represents the least expensive combination of locally available foods capable of meeting internationally recognised healthy dietary standards.

The data serves as an important indicator for measuring physical and economic access to nutritious food and is increasingly monitored globally by institutions such as the United Nations and the World Bank.

Findings further indicated that animal source foods remained the most expensive component of a healthy diet in March, accounting for 39 per cent of total CoHD while contributing only 13 per cent of total calories.

Fruits and vegetables were also identified as among the costliest food groups relative to calories supplied, accounting for 16 per cent and 14 per cent respectively of total healthy diet costs while contributing only seven per cent and five per cent of total calories.

In contrast, legumes, nuts and seeds remained the least expensive food group, accounting for just seven per cent of total cost on average.

According to the statistical agency, the rising healthy diet costs have implications for food security, nutrition planning, agricultural policy and social protection interventions.

The data could help policymakers identify supply bottlenecks in critical food groups and support targeted interventions aimed at improving food production, market access and affordability of nutritious foods for vulnerable households.

The report stated, “The Cost of a Healthy Diet (CoHD) has been rising steadily over the past year. As of March 2026, the CoHD was 4.38 per cent higher than in March 2025, increasing from N1,477 to N1,541. While the price of starchy staples and vegetables decreased, all other food groups experienced price increases.

“On a month-on-month basis, the cost increased by 1.89 per cent compared to February 2026 (N1,513). The increase was driven by the rise in prices across all food groups.”

Meanwhile, at state level, Ekiti, Imo and Abia States recorded the highest cost at N2,091, N2,052 and N1,970 respectively.

Adamawa, the Federal Capital Territory and Taraba State accounted for the lowest costs at N1,004, N1,113 and N1,149 respectively.