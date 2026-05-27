56 Percent Crash Reduction: FRSC Gap Analysis Drives Historic Decline in Dangote Truck Crashes

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Dangote Group, Tuesday in Abuja, commended the management of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for the remarkable impact of its Safety System Gap Analysis conducted on Dangote Cement Transport operations in September 2025, following a significant reduction in crashes involving Dangote trucks nationwide.

This commendation came during an appreciation visit to the FRSC National Headquarters by the Head of Transport, Dangote Group, Mr. Murillo Silva, and his team, where they lauded the Corps Marshal, FRSC, Shehu Mohammed, for the professionalism and strategic recommendations that have transformed the company’s transport safety operations.

Speaking during the visit, Mr. Murillo Silva stated that FRSC and Dangote Group share a common vision on what must be done to make the transport sector safer, stressing that the partnership is already producing measurable results.

According to him, the intervention by FRSC has repositioned the Dangote fleet towards becoming a model for fleet management and road safety compliance across the continent.

Findings from the FRSC Gap Analysis had earlier revealed critical operational lapses, including speed limiter violations, poor driver rest management, overloading, weak safety monitoring systems and high crash exposure linked largely to human factors.

However, following the implementation of the Corps’ recommendations, comparative crash data between the first quarter of 2025 and first quarter of 2026 showed a remarkable improvement in safety performance.

Statistics presented during the review indicated a 56 percent reduction in crashes, dropping from 25 cases in Q1 2025 to 11 cases in Q1 2026. Fatal crashes also declined by 36 percent, while the number of persons injured reduced by 52 percent from 89 to 42. Most significantly, deaths resulting from crashes dropped by 60 percent from 35 recorded deaths in 2025 to 14 in 2026.

Reacting to the development, the Corps Marshal described the outcome as a clear demonstration that strategic partnerships, data-driven interventions and institutional collaboration remain critical to improving road safety and saving lives.

He commended the Dangote management for embracing professional scrutiny and implementing key safety reforms, noting that sustained compliance with the recommendations could position the company as one of the safest fleet operators in Africa.

The Corps Marshal further urged other fleet operators and transport companies to emulate the Dangote example by adopting proactive safety measures capable of reducing crashes and improving operational standards on Nigerian roads.