  • Monday, 25th May, 2026

UNIBEN Strengthens Students Employability Through Soft Skills, Career Readiness Training

Business | 18 seconds ago

Oluchi Chibuzor

As part of its commitment to producing career-ready and 21st-century-compliant graduates, the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has successfully organised a Soft Skills and Employability Training Programme for students in the institution.

The programme, delivered through the Centre for Vocational Training and Skills Acquisition (CVTSA) in partnership with Blue Chip Services and Jobberman, reflects the deliberate vision and strategic direction of the Vice Chancellor, Professor Edoba B. Omoregie, SAN.

 The training seeks to ensure that UNIBEN graduates are equipped not only with academic knowledge but also with the practical competencies required to succeed in an increasingly dynamic and competitive global environment.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, the Director of the Centre for Vocational Training and Skills Acquisition, Professor Andrew Amenaghawon, described the programme as a demonstration of the University’s evolving approach to higher education where academic excellence is deliberately complemented with practical skills, workplace preparedness, and personal development.

He explained that the programme aligns  with the mandate of the Centre to enhance students employability and career readiness and expressed  appreciation to the vice chancellor for his foresight, commitment, and support in driving initiatives that prepare University of Benin students for success beyond the classroom while advancing the broader institutional vision of producing employment-ready graduates.

The sessions were  interactive and engaging; providing students with practical tools and real-world insights to support informed career planning. Certificates of Competence were presented to participants in recognition of their successful completion of the training.

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