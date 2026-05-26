Oyebanji, Babalola Hail CIS Conference as Catalyst for Collaboration

Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Afe Babalola, have commended the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers for its maiden International Academic Conference, describing it as a strategic platform for collaboration between capital market stakeholders and academia to strengthen Africa’s financial markets and deepen financial literacy.

The conference, themed “Capital Markets, Sustainable Finance and Economic Transformation in Africa,” held at ABUAD, Ado-Ekiti, brought together academics, regulators, investors, policymakers and capital market operators to explore ways of strengthening Africa’s financial ecosystem, promoting sustainable finance, and mobilising long-term investment for economic development.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Oyebanji, the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Tayo Adeola, said African capital markets must drive the continent’s economic transformation through infrastructure financing, enterprise growth, and sustainable development.

Oyebanji lauded the initiative and highlighted Ekiti State’s infrastructure financing model, including its N32.5 billion, 20-year infrastructure bond issued in April 2025 to fund a 17.84-kilometre dual carriageway toll road project, which forms part of a broader road network.

Director-General of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Emomotimi Agama, urged African academics to deepen research collaboration with regulators, stressing the need for empirical studies on liquidity, investor behaviour, and market regulation, and noting that “the academy is not a spectator of Africa’s transformation but a co-author.”

Earlier, the 14th President and Chairman of Council of the CIS, Fiona Ahimie, described the conference as a landmark initiative to strengthen academia–industry collaboration and advance sustainable finance and innovation across Africa.