Kazeem Royal Properties Partners APPN to Introduce Quality Pipes

Kazeem Royal Properties and Constructions Limited has officially partnered with the Association of Professional Plumbers of Nigeria (APPN), joining forces to drive the introduction and widespread adoption of quality pipes across Nigeria’s construction industry. The partnership was formalised at the inauguration of APPN’s national executives, where the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kazeem Royal Properties and Constructions Limited, Prince Ambassador Kazeem Austin Eletu, was appointed as the association’s National Adviser. It wasn’t just an appointment; it was a statement.

Kazeem used the occasion to advocate passionately for the use of strong, genuine pipes in the construction industry, sending a clear message that substandard materials have no place in the future Nigeria is building.

Representing the company at the event was the Chief Operating Officer, Basorun Ibraheem Babayeju, who graciously accepted the honour on behalf of the company. His words carried the weight of an organisation that has never seen quality as optional.

“This appointment reinforces our dedication to the development of Nigeria’s plumbing sector. We see it as an opportunity to deepen collaboration between manufacturers, professionals, and policymakers to ensure quality and sustainability in our infrastructure,” said Basorun Ibraheem, COO, Kazeem Royal Properties and Constructions Limited.

Babayeju also took a moment to celebrate the association itself, recognising how far the profession has come. Plumbers, once overlooked and undervalued, have evolved into essential pillars of Nigeria’s construction landscape.

“This partnership between Kazeem Royal Properties and Constructions Ltd. and APPN will ensure that both quality materials and skilled professionals work together to strengthen our nation’s infrastructure,” Babayeju declared.

The event also drew the presence of the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Kunle Salako, who underscored why industry-association partnerships like this one are not just desirable; they are essential to national progress. Infrastructure and public health are inseparable, and companies that refuse to cut corners are exactly the kind of partners government needs at the table.

“Companies like Kazeem Royal Properties and Constructions Ltd. that prioritise excellence are valuable partners in our efforts to improve infrastructure and public health,” said Dr. Iziaq Kunle, Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare