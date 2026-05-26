TCN Sensitises Ogun on Protection of Power Installations, Right of Way

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) Benin Region, has conducted a sensitisation programme in Ogun State aimed at educating host communities on the importance of protecting transmission infrastructure from vandalism and promptly reporting suspicious activities around power facilities.

During the engagement, a TCN statement said the company also enlightened residents on the dangers of erecting buildings within transmission line Right of Way (RoW) corridors, emphasising the consequences such actions pose to both offenders and the power infrastructure.

Speaking on behalf of the General Manager, Benin Region, Charles Iwuamadi, Assistant General Manager, Mathew Ariyibi, explained that the outreach became necessary because transmission lines traverse several rural communities where vandalism and encroachment continue to pose significant threats.

He noted that community members are often the first to observe unusual movements around transmission facilities and urged residents to promptly report such incidents to security agencies or the nearest TCN office.

He further stated that TCN is currently collaborating with local vigilantes and community leaders to monitor installations in remote areas, stressing that active community participation remains critical to safeguarding the nation’s power infrastructure.

Also speaking, the Principal Manager, Health, Safety and Environment, Abaniyo Otaru, described vandalism as the deliberate destruction of public infrastructure vital to national development. He noted that attacks on transmission facilities disrupt electricity supply, weaken economic activities, and create opportunities for criminal activity.

“These lines carry up to 330 kilovolts of electricity. Tampering with them endangers lives and destabilises power supply,” Otaru warned, while calling on community leaders to support efforts to protect transmission installations.