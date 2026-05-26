NSE, FIDIC Africa Plan Joint Training on Mega Projects’ Delivery

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) and FIDIC Africa are set to collaborate on a comprehensive training initiative aimed at equipping engineers with the expertise required for the successful delivery of mega infrastructure.

FIDIC Africa is the African regional body of the International Federation of Consulting Engineers (FIDIC).

It represents consulting engineering associations across Africa and promotes collaboration, infrastructure development, professional standards, and engineering best practices on the continent.

The initiative formed the crux of discussions when the President of the NSE, Ali Rabiu, received the President of FIDIC Africa, George Okoroma, during an interactive session held at the National Engineering Centre headquarters in Abuja, an NSE statement said.

The capacity-building effort, it said, will also expose participants to international standards in project delivery, contract administration and engineering consultancy practice.

According to the discussions, the training will be designed to position engineers with the requisite technical and professional competence needed to compete effectively for large-scale contracts and execute such projects satisfactorily upon award.