NECA: Labour’s Right to Strike Not Absolute, Subject to Nation’s Sovereignty

Dike Onwuamaeze





The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has clarified that organised labour’s right to strike is not absolute but subject to the national sovereignty of each member country of the International Labour Organisation’s(ILO).

NECA insisted that Nigeria retained the sovereignty to define the limitations of industrial action within the country through its own Labour and Trade Disputes Acts.

The Director General of NECA Mr. Adewale-Smatt Oyerinde, made this clarification yesterday following the International Court of Justice (ICJ) “Advisory Opinion” that was delivered on May 20, 2026, which ruled that the “right to strike” is protected under ILO Convention No. 87.

Oyerinde, who is a member of the ILO Governing Body, said: “We acknowledge the advisory-opinion of the ICJ that the right to strike is protected under Convention 87 of the ILO.

However, it is very important to note that in the same breath, the ICJ explicitly declined to define the ‘content, scope, or conditions’ of the right to strike.

“Consequently, the advisory opinion does not override national laws. Nigeria retains the sovereignty to define the limitations of industrial action through its own Labour and Trade Disputes Acts.”

He averred that the right to strike was intentionally excluded from Convention No. 87 during its 1948 drafting.

He said: “Historical ILO records and the dissent of four ICJ judges – who argued that the advisory opinion constituted ‘human rights advocacy’ rather than standard treaty interpretation supports the position that supervisory bodies have historically overreached their mandates.”

Oyerinde stated that NECA remained committed to the principle of social dialogue and tripartism.

He said: “Our association will continue to support the stance previously taken by the Nigerian government, which favoured resolving these complex labour issues through consensus-building rather than judicial determination.”

While acknowledging the ICJ opinion, Oyerinde stressed that “the exercise of strike actions must be balanced against critical factors, including the employer’s right to conduct and manage its business; the protection of essential services (e.g., health, water, electricity); national security and economic stability; existing Collective Bargaining Agreements (CBAs) among other bi-lateral MoUs and agreements.”

He disclosed that as a member of the ILO governing body, NECA is preparing for the November 2026 ILO Governing Body session, where the way forward would be examined.

“In the interim, the association urges a ‘constructive and pragmatic’ approach, reaffirming its commitment to assisting the Nigerian government in ensuring that the national industrial relations framework remains balanced and conducive to economic growth.

“NECA continues to advocate for a system where industrial harmony is achieved through proactive grievance handling and mediation rather than reliance on strike actions,” Oyerinde said.