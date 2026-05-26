Chinese-Linked Steel Companies Nationwide Sealed as NSCDC Uncovers Alleged Multi-billion Naira Railway Theft Ring

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has launched one of the biggest crackdowns on economic sabotage in recent years after sealing all operational facilities belonging to Inner Galaxy Steel Company and Jiuxing Integrity Industrial Ltd over alleged involvement in the large-scale vandalism and recycling of stolen railway infrastructure across the country.

The sweeping operation followed the uncovering of what security operatives described as a highly organised criminal network allegedly responsible for dismantling critical railway assets and converting them into commercial steel products worth billions of naira.

In a statement issued on Monday by the spokesman of NSCDC, Afolabi Babawale, the Corps disclosed that it had secured comprehensive court orders authorising the immediate sealing of the companies’ headquarters, branches and subsidiaries nationwide as investigations intensify into allegations of infrastructure theft, economic sabotage and terrorism financing.

The Corps said suspects linked to the syndicate are facing grave criminal allegations, including conspiracy to commit felony, theft, destruction of railway infrastructure, obstruction of railway operations, concealment of stolen property and providing support for terrorist activities.

Acting on valid court warrants, operatives of the Commandant General’s Special Intelligence Squad stormed the companies’ facility located in Birnin Yero, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, where large quantities of railway sleepers and tracks allegedly removed from national rail corridors were recovered.

The recovered materials have since been handed over to the Nigerian Railway Corporation and preserved as exhibits for prosecution.

Investigators said preliminary findings exposed an extensive logistics chain through which vandalised railway materials were allegedly transported from different parts of the country to the firms’ facilities for melting and industrial recycling.

According to the NSCDC, confessions allegedly obtained from arrested workers revealed that stolen railway components were routinely moved to the companies’ headquarters in Aba and other branches where they were converted into roofing sheets, nails and other steel products for commercial distribution.

The Corps subsequently extended its closure order to the companies’ headquarters located at Ahala Ukwa Village, Umuahala Community, Obuzor Ukwu in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, as well as another major operational hub in Tasha Rawayyah, Gusau, Zamfara State.

Security sources described the operation as a major breakthrough in the fight against organised economic crimes threatening Nigeria’s fragile infrastructure and national security architecture.

The NSCDC further disclosed that Chinese nationals linked to the management of the companies have been formally summoned for questioning but are yet to honour the invitation of investigators.

Commandant General of the NSCDC, Ahmed Audi, directed the Commandant in charge of the Special Intelligence Squad, Appollos Dandaura, to ensure that investigations are carried out with “absolute diligence and professionalism.”

Audi vowed that every individual found culpable would be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“Every single suspect found culpable in this bleeding of our nation’s commonwealth will face the full wrath of the law. The NSCDC remains fiercely committed to reducing infrastructure vandalism to the absolute minimum,” he stated.

The Corps also commended the judiciary for the swift granting of legal orders that prevented alleged tampering with critical evidence, while appealing to Nigerians to continue providing credible intelligence capable of exposing economic saboteurs undermining the country’s development.