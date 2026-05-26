  • Tuesday, 26th May, 2026

Ikeja NBA Organises Young Lawyers Seminar on Data Privacy and AI Governance

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Legal practitioner and technology governance advocate, Dr Great Ijeoma, has called on young Lawyers in Nigeria to embrace data privacy and artificial intelligence governance, as emerging areas of specialisation capable of reshaping the future of legal practice and creating new career opportunities.

 Speaking to young Lawyers on the rapid evolution of the digital economy, in a seminar organised for them by NBA Ikeja, Dr Ijeoma explained that data has become the foundation of modern technological advancement in the same way oil once powered industrial economies, noting that sectors such as banking, fintech, healthcare, telecommunications, insurance, e-commerce, education, cybersecurity, and government services now depend heavily on personal data and AI-driven systems.

 He observed that although artificial intelligence offers enormous commercial and technological opportunities, it also presents major legal, ethical, and regulatory risks involving privacy breaches, automated decision-making, discrimination, cybersecurity threats, transparency concerns, and accountability issues. According to him, the growing reliance on digital systems has significantly increased demand for Lawyers with expertise in governance frameworks, cybersecurity compliance, lawful data processing, vendor management, consent management, and cross-border data transfers under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023.

 Dr Ijeoma stressed that the modern Lawyer must move beyond traditional legal practice by becoming technology-conscious, commercially strategic, and data-aware, as businesses increasingly require legal professionals who can help them innovate responsibly while protecting trust, reputation, and revenue.

 He further described data privacy and AI governance as one of the biggest emerging career opportunities for young Lawyers in Nigeria, adding that professionals who develop competence in the field now would remain highly relevant in an evolving legal market where demand for skilled specialists currently exceeds supply.

 The legal expert therefore, encouraged young Lawyers to intentionally study the NDPA and related regulations, participate in trainings and webinars, obtain professional certifications, write consistently on emerging technology issues, and gain practical experience through compliance audits, governance documentation, and advisory work, emphasising that while AI can process information, it cannot replace human judgement, ethics, advocacy, emotional intelligence, and strategic legal reasoning.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.