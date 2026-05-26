Ikeja NBA Organises Young Lawyers Seminar on Data Privacy and AI Governance

Legal practitioner and technology governance advocate, Dr Great Ijeoma, has called on young Lawyers in Nigeria to embrace data privacy and artificial intelligence governance, as emerging areas of specialisation capable of reshaping the future of legal practice and creating new career opportunities.

Speaking to young Lawyers on the rapid evolution of the digital economy, in a seminar organised for them by NBA Ikeja, Dr Ijeoma explained that data has become the foundation of modern technological advancement in the same way oil once powered industrial economies, noting that sectors such as banking, fintech, healthcare, telecommunications, insurance, e-commerce, education, cybersecurity, and government services now depend heavily on personal data and AI-driven systems.

He observed that although artificial intelligence offers enormous commercial and technological opportunities, it also presents major legal, ethical, and regulatory risks involving privacy breaches, automated decision-making, discrimination, cybersecurity threats, transparency concerns, and accountability issues. According to him, the growing reliance on digital systems has significantly increased demand for Lawyers with expertise in governance frameworks, cybersecurity compliance, lawful data processing, vendor management, consent management, and cross-border data transfers under the Nigeria Data Protection Act (NDPA) 2023.

Dr Ijeoma stressed that the modern Lawyer must move beyond traditional legal practice by becoming technology-conscious, commercially strategic, and data-aware, as businesses increasingly require legal professionals who can help them innovate responsibly while protecting trust, reputation, and revenue.

He further described data privacy and AI governance as one of the biggest emerging career opportunities for young Lawyers in Nigeria, adding that professionals who develop competence in the field now would remain highly relevant in an evolving legal market where demand for skilled specialists currently exceeds supply.

The legal expert therefore, encouraged young Lawyers to intentionally study the NDPA and related regulations, participate in trainings and webinars, obtain professional certifications, write consistently on emerging technology issues, and gain practical experience through compliance audits, governance documentation, and advisory work, emphasising that while AI can process information, it cannot replace human judgement, ethics, advocacy, emotional intelligence, and strategic legal reasoning.