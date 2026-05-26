ECNBA Publishes NBA Voters’ Register

Stories by Steve Aya

The Electoral Committee of the Nigerian Bar Association (ECNBA) has released the Preliminary Voters List for the forthcoming Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) General Elections, marking a key step in preparations for the highly anticipated poll.

In a public notice, the electoral body announced that the 2026 Preliminary Voters List is now available for members to verify their details, urging all eligible voters to confirm their information before the verification window closes on 1 June, 2026.

Following the publication, some NBA members who successfully found their names on the register have taken to social media to share screenshots and confirmations of their eligibility, generating early excitement ahead of the elections.

In an official statement titled “ECNBA NOTICE: Publication of the 2026 Preliminary Voters List”, ECNBA Chairman, Mr. Aham Ejelam, SAN, and Secretary, Ibrahim Nasarawa, confirmed the release of the register and called for careful verification by members.

The Committee stated that the publication was made in line with the provisions of the NBA Constitution (2015 as amended in 2025), which governs the conduct and preparation for the Association’s general elections.

According to the ECNBA, the voters list is accessible through its official website, where members can click on the “Voter List” section, or directly access the dedicated voters’ portal to search for their details.

The Committee further provided guidelines for corrections, stating that members who notice discrepancies in their records should submit correction requests via the official support email, including their SCN, full name as enrolled at the Supreme Court, GSM number, and email address for verification and prompt resolution.

The ECNBA reiterated that all correction requests would be reviewed and addressed within 24 hours, urging members to act promptly as the verification exercise remains crucial to ensuring a credible and transparent electoral process ahead of the NBA General Elections.