STRENGTHENING HEALTHCARE IN KEBBI 

Kebbi state investment in primary healthcare is getting noticed, writes

AUWAL JAAFAR

Commendations have poured in from international partners in recognition of the healthcare transformation taking place in Kebbi state. From World Health Organization, (WHO), UNICEF, and United Nations Development Programme, Kebbi state is being celebrated for its impactful investments in primary healthcare and sustained efforts toward polio eradication in the state.

The rationale behind this thinking is that health is wealth. Like security and education, healthcare remains one of the most sacred obligations between the people and those who govern them. Yet, across Nigeria, that obligation has too often been treated lightly. Since Gov. Nasir Idris (Kauran Gwandu) assumed office in 2023, inheriting a healthcare system under severe strain, there has been a conscious effort to rewrite that narrative.

From crumbling facilities scattered across communities, clear symbols of neglect that reinforced Kebbi state’s poor standing in maternal and child health outcomes, to an acute shortage of personnel in critical centres, the situation was dire. But from the outset, the administration of Gov. Nasir signalled a determination to confront these realities head-on and improve access to healthcare for the people. And, not only the people, but even international partners have taken note.

The hack behind this success comes from understanding that leadership begins with acknowledging the problem. It is on record that governor Nasir did not attempt to mask the depth of the crisis. He openly spoke of hospitals where patients lay on bare floors due to a lack of beds. In hindsight, that candid admission was more than a statement, it was a declaration of intent. It underscored a commitment not to leave the sector as he met it.

That resolve was shaped by an awareness that Kebbi state’s healthcare challenges were layered rather than straightforward. At the surface was visibly decayed infrastructure. Beneath that lay a persistent shortage of trained personnel. Compounding both was the long-standing issue of poor welfare for health workers, which had weakened morale and driven some professionals out of the state. Addressing such interwoven problems required more than remedial fixes; it demanded a comprehensive, coordinated response. That is the route the administration has taken, and no wonder, Gov. Nasir is drawing commendation from development partners.

Across Kebbi today, visible changes in health facilities reflect a sector regaining attention. Hospitals are being renovated and upgraded within the limits of available resources, but with a clear sense of urgency. In Argungu, home to the renowned UNESCO-recognised fishing festival, residents have welcomed the transformation of the General Hospital Argungu. Once a symbol of neglect, it now functions as a modern facility with improved capacity for diagnosis and treatment.

Argungu is only part of a broader effort. In Birnin Kebbi, the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital has undergone major rehabilitation and re-equipping, strengthening its role as a key referral centre. Similar interventions have reached the General Hospitals in Yauri and Zuru, alongside multiple primary healthcare centres spread across local government areas.

The attention to primary healthcare centres is deliberate. While tertiary institutions often dominate policy debates, the reality is that healthcare delivery in Nigeria begins at the grassroots. For many citizens, especially in rural areas, these centres are the first, and sometimes only point of access to healthcare. Strengthening them, therefore, reduces pressure on higher-level facilities and ensures that manageable conditions are treated early before becoming severe.

These combined investments are beginning to show impact. Better facilities have improved public confidence in government hospitals, and access to care in previously underserved communities is gradually expanding. The work is ongoing, but the trajectory is becoming clearer.

However, infrastructure alone cannot drive a health system. Skilled personnel remain indispensable, and this has informed the administration’s next phase of reforms. Faced with the option of relying on externally trained professionals or building local capacity, the government has opted for the latter.

A central element of this strategy is the establishment of the Kauran Gwandu College of Nursing and Midwifery Sciences in Ambursa. The institution is intended to boost the training of nurses and midwives, directly tackling workforce shortages, particularly in rural areas. By training locally, the state also improves the chances of retaining professionals who are more likely to serve within their communities.

Still, producing personnel is only part of the equation. Keeping them requires attention to welfare. In recognition of this, the administration has rolled out measures aimed at improving working conditions and stabilising the workforce.

These include enhanced remuneration, such as the payment of hazard allowances and adjustments in line with national salary standards. There has also been a renewed emphasis on timely payment of salaries and allowances, an issue that has long undermined the sector in many states. Alongside this, recruitment efforts have been intensified to close manpower gaps and ease pressure on existing staff.

Targeted incentives have also been introduced to encourage postings to rural areas, where shortages are often most severe. By making such placements more appealing, the government is working to correct imbalances in the distribution of health workers. Training and professional development programmes further support this effort, offering career growth and reducing the sense of stagnation among personnel.

All of these measures together, point to a broader understanding of the fact that healthcare reform is not just about physical infrastructure but about the people who sustain it. These include doctors, nurses, midwives, and support staff.

What is unfolding in Kebbi is therefore not a collection of isolated projects, but a coordinated push toward systemic reform. Infrastructure renewal, human capacity development, and welfare improvements are being pursued in tandem, each reinforcing the other.

Naturally, it is too early to declare complete success. The challenges facing healthcare in Kebbi, as in much of Nigeria, are deeply rooted and will require sustained commitment. Population pressures, funding limitations, and emerging health threats will continue to test the system. Even so, there is growing evidence that the groundwork for a more functional healthcare system is being deliberately laid.

Yet, all of these can easily disappear if the foundation is shattered. This can happen, especially in a political environment where continuity is often disrupted. Regardless, the early direction of reforms in Kebbi state’s health sector stands out for its clarity and structural focus but it can’t be immune to continuity challenges. The emphasis goes beyond immediate results to building a system that can endure. If maintained, these efforts could significantly reshape healthcare delivery in the state, lowering maternal and child mortality rates, improving life expectancy, and rebuilding public trust.

Sustaining these gains, however, ultimately rests on continuity. There is a compelling argument for supporting the kind of leadership offered by Gov. Nasir, the kind that is already laying a solid foundation, rather than even entertaining the empty promises of opposition leaders assuring of eldorado.

While the progress may appear gradual for now, it is a well known fact that in healthcare, even small improvements translate directly into saved lives. Hence, the risk of losing such gains under a less committed administration is immediate and real. This is where the people of Kebbi state must assume responsibility for continuity, to ensure that the progress made is not only preserved but expanded.

Jaafar writes from Abuja