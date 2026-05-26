Explorationists Seek Industry-wide Approach to Curb Oil Drilling Lost Time

Peter Uzoho

The Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) has urged oil and gas operators in the country to adopt a systematic, industry-wide approach to managing Geological Non-Productive Time (GNPT) if the country is to cut drilling costs, improve safety, and move closer to its 3 million barrels per day production target.

Speaking at NAPE’s Monthly Technical Session in Lagos, with the theme: “Unlocking Drilling Through Systematic Management of Geological Non-Productive Time,” Earth Scientist, Dr. Johnbosco Azubuike argued that isolating and tackling GNPT separately from other drilling delays can save operators millions of dollars per well.

Azubuike explained that systematic GNPT management involves identifying, measuring, tracking, and analysing geological events to understand their cost impact, adding that the process helps set performance metrics, benchmark progress, and reduce drilling incidents.

“GNPT is not merely lost time. It is a measurable indicator of subsurface uncertainty within the operational constraints. By implementing systematic GNPT classifications, analysis playbooks and learning loops, operators can transform geologic chaos into structured improvement. The result is higher drilling efficiency, reduced rework and faster progress towards targeted objectives,” he said.

In her remarks, NAPE President, Mrs Olajumoke Ajayi stressed that inadequate subsurface data and blind well re-entry operations by new operators could lead to costly drilling failures.

Ajayi harped on the urgent need for improved drilling efficiency, better geological planning and enhanced technical capacity as indigenous companies continue to acquire and operate oil assets previously managed by international oil companies (IOCs).

On his part, NAPE’s President-elect, Dr. Anthony Ofoma, said the GNPT study was in line with the theme of the association’s upcoming 44th annual conference.