Shareholders Approve BUA Cement’s N338.64bn Dividend as Profit Soars to ₦356bn

James Emejo in Abuja

Shareholders of BUA Cement Plc have approved a total dividend payout of ₦338.64 billion, translating to ₦10.00 per share for the 2025 financial year.

The approval came at the company’s 10th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Abuja, where shareholders also commended the company for improving revenues and profits despite economic headwinds.

They expressed strong confidence in management following what they described as a standout year of growth, resilience and value creation.

The delivered one of its strongest performances in recent years, posting a record revenue of ₦1.2 trillion, up from ₦876.5 billion in 2024, representing a 34.5 per cent growth.

Gross profit also doubled significantly to ₦604.1 billion, compared to ₦300.2 billion in the previous year.

Profit After Tax (PAT) surged to ₦356 billion, a sharp rise from ₦73.9 billion in 2024, marking a 381.7 per cent leap.

Also, earnings per share also improved to ₦10.00, compared to ₦2.18k in the previous year—underscoring the company’s stronger earnings capacity and improved operational efficiency in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

Chairman of the company, Abdul Samad Rabiu, attributed the performance to disciplined execution and long-term planning, noting that shareholder trust remains central to the company’s growth trajectory.

He noted that even amid economic reforms and operational pressures, the company had not only maintained stability but strengthened its position within the cement industry.

He told shareholders, “Your faith and belief in us to continue adding value is the foundation for this impressive performance we have recorded.”

He pointed out that ongoing infrastructure expansion—particularly the push for concrete road construction—continued to open new demand opportunities for cement producers.

He also reaffirmed BUA Cement’s expansion programme, saying the company is focused on protecting capital strength while scaling its bulk cement distribution network.

Rabiu further disclosed that the planned commissioning of the BUA LNG project later in the year would help reduce energy costs significantly, improving production efficiency and long-term competitiveness.