Gbenga Hashim Joins Presidential Race on Accord Party Ticket 

– Oba Ajara endorses Gbenga Hashim for president ahead 2027

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Gbenga Olawepo Hashim has joined the 2027 presidential race on the ticket of the Accord Party, AP, with public expectations of him openly declaring for the presidential race.

The cat was let of the bag when he went to seek the royal blessings Oba Ajara who endorsed Gbenga Hashim’s presidential aspiration.

Oba Ajara who was a prominent ally of late political patriarch, Olusola Saraki, endorsed the presidential ambition of Gbenga Hashim ahead of the 2027 general elections, describing him as “the only true opposition leader” in Nigeria.

Oba Ajara, a 90-year-old veteran politician with over six decades of active political involvement, said his endorsement was informed by his wealth of experience and deep understanding of Nigeria’s political evolution.

Speaking during a political gathering attended by leaders from across Kwara Central, Ajara declared that Hashim possesses the leadership qualities and courage needed to reposition the country.

“In my over 60 years in politics, I consider Dr. Gbenga Hashim the only true leader in Nigeria today with the capacity to rescue this country from its current state of helplessness,” he said.

The elder statesman lamented what he described as the collapse of opposition responsibility in Nigeria, accusing many opposition figures of failing to hold the government accountable.

According to him, the vacuum created by the absence of a vibrant opposition has weakened democratic engagement in the country.

“The opposition in Nigeria has abandoned its responsibility. It is only Gbenga Hashim who has remained consistent and committed to the fight against subjugation,” Ajara stated.

He further declared that the Accord Party would serve as the platform to actualize Hashim’s presidential ambition in 2027.

Ajara called on political stakeholders, supporters, and party loyalists across Kwara State and beyond to rally around the party, which he described as the emerging platform for a new national movement.

“That is where we will all converge to actualize this mission in 2027,” he added.

Political observers believe the endorsement may signal early political realignments within Kwara State, particularly among groups seeking alternatives to the dominant political structures ahead of the next general elections.

Responding to the endorsement, Gbenga Hashim expressed appreciation, describing the gesture as both an honour and a call to greater responsibility.

He reiterated his commitment to building a broad-based political movement anchored on justice, economic recovery, national unity, and democratic renewal.