FAAN to International Airlines: Strengthen Protocols Services, Improve Passenger Experience in Nigerian Operations

– As NCAA lists 11 local airlines on no-pay-no-service over debts

– Aero Contractors MD: Directive may jeopardize airline safety

Chinedu Eze

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has urged international airlines operating in Nigeria to strengthen their protocol services and improve facilitation to give their passengers good pre-boarding experience.

The FAAN Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Henry Agbebire, gave this advice when he met with the members of International Airlines Association of Nigeria (IAAN) at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, at the weekend.

Meanwhile, in a firm footing to ensure debt free transactions with Nigerian airlines, the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has placed 11 domestic operators on “No-pay-no-service” list over outstanding financial obligations to the agency.

This was contained in a memo dated May 22, 2026, which directed all NCAA directorates to withhold services from the affected airlines pending financial clearance from the Directorate of Finance and Accounts (DFA).

The FAAN Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Agbebire called for greater collaboration between the airlines and the agency to improve service delivery.

Agbebire in a statement described the meetingas a lively interactive session that provided both parties with the opportunity to discuss issues of mutual benefit.

The Director stated the meeting was aimed at fostering a stronger working relationship between the Department of Protocol and Passages, and airline operators, while also providing an opportunity to listen to some of the challenges of the airlines.

In response, the airline representatives raised a number of operational concerns, including inadequate signage related to the ongoing landside construction works, insufficient lifts, shuttle bus challenges, and issues with airside ramp markings affected by the ongoing airside construction activities.

They also sought greater support to enhance customer experience.

FAAN however assured stakeholders that all complaints and observations raised during the meeting would be carefully reviewed with a view to improving service delivery and operational standards across the airports.

Meanwhile, the “No-pay-no-service” memo, signed by the NCAA Director of Finance and Accounts, Mr. Olufemi Odukoya, was circulated across the agency’s operational departments and regional offices.

The directive was also copied to the Director-General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), regional managers, and other senior officials within the authority.

Airlines named in the directive include Air Peace, Ibom Air, Arik Air, United Nigeria Airlines, Umza Air, NG Eagle, Max Air, Caverton Helicopters, Overland Airways, Rano Air, and ValueJet.

Reacting to the directive the Managing Director and CEO of Aero Contractors, Captain Ado Sanusi, told THISDAY in a telephone interview that this may not be a good approach by NCAA because as a regulatory authority it offers safety-critical services to the airlines without which the airlines cannot operate.

Sanusi argued that if airlines are stopped from operating because NCAA did not offer those safety-critical services, how can they generate money to pay their debts, remarking that as regulatory authority there are many other ways it can sanction the airlines without withdrawing safety-critical services from them.

“NCAA offers safety-critical services to Nigerian airlines without which airlines cannot operate safely. NCAA conducts safety oversight (it must give approval before aircraft can be operated by an airline after incidents or accidents; it overseas all the activities of an airline that bothers on safety).

“So, by this directive, NCAA is sending the wrong message to the international aviation community, which may question the airworthiness of Nigerian airlines’ equipment. NCAA has many ways it can sanction the airlines. so, the agency has to explain what specific services they intend to withdraw from indebted airlines. Is it the less safety critical services?” he asked.

Captain Sanusi observed the aviation industry is facing a systemic problem, which must be addressed in order to have a progressive sector.

He emphasised that the airlines are over taxed and the agencies depend on charges and taxes paid to them by the airlines, which, according to him, are not sustainable.

“Aviation agencies are not supposed to depend on the money paid to them by the airlines. Even if the Nigerian economy improves in the future, the idea of airlines paying the agencies for their sustenance is not sustainable.

“So, NCAA really need to explain further on the services it has withdrawn from airlines until they pay because it provides safety and economic oversight to the airlines,” the Managing Director of Nigeria’s oldest airline added.