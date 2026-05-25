Niger State Woos Dangote Group Over Oil Exploration at Bida Basin

Sunday Ehigiator

The Niger State Government has called on the Dangote Group and other private sector investors to participate in the exploration of crude oil at the Bida Basin, as part of efforts to unlock the state’s hydrocarbon potential and deepen industrial development.



Speaking during a fireside session on Dangote Special Day at the recently concluded Niger National Trade Fair in Minna, the Commissioner for Trade, Investment, Industry and Private Sector Development, Hon. Aminu Suleiman Takuma, said the state government was pursuing partnerships with private investors under a one-stop-shop investment model to develop its oil resources.



Takuma said: “We are partnering with the private sector under our one-stop-shop model to develop the crude oil potential of Niger State. The government will only hold a minimal stake through a joint venture-public-private partnership arrangement.”



The commissioner specifically invited the Dangote Group and other investors to play a role in the exploration of crude oil in the Bida Basin, stressing that the state was committed to creating an enabling environment for businesses.



According to him, “Niger State is open for business,” adding that deliberate steps were being taken to attract more investors into critical sectors of the economy.



Takuma also praised the Dangote Group for its industrial investments, particularly its refining ambitions.



He said the company was “in the process of building the biggest refinery in the world,” while commending its contribution to industrial growth and economic development.



Speaking at the event, Regional Director and Senior Adviser to Aliko Dangote, Fatima Wali Abdurrahman, described the Dangote Group as a natural partner of Niger State, citing the company’s investment in rice processing at Wushishi.



According to her, “Dangote is a natural partner of Niger State,” noting that the company already has “a huge investment in rice processing at Wushishi.”



She commended Governor Umaru Bago for initiating policies aimed at attracting investors and boosting economic activities in the state.



Abdurrahman assured that the company would sustain its partnership with the state, saying: “Dangote will not relent in its partnership with Niger State.”



The discussion panel was attended by commissioners for Homeland Security as well as Agriculture and Food Security, while a representative of the Emir of Minna, Dr. Umar Bakai, also participated in the event. The Dangote Group was the major sponsor of the trade fair.