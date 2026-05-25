FG Rolls out Policy Guidelines on Early Detection of Hypertension 

– As stakeholders seek subsidy on drugs

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

The federal government has come up with policies and guidelines to ensure early detection, management, and prevention of hypertension amongst citizens.

Also, in view of the high incidence of sudden deaths resulting from hypertension in the country, some stakeholders involved in the execution programmes to address Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) have made a case for free drugs to patients battling hypertension.

Head of Cardiovascular Diseases and Tobacco Control, under the Division of Non-Communicable Diseases in the Department of Public Health, Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Malau M. Toma, said that as part of the policy, primary healthcare facilities are being strengthened to provide first level of care for the diagnosis and management of mild hypertension cases

He disclosed this on Friday during a Public Awareness Road Walk as part of activities marking the 2026 World Hypertension Day in Abuja.

Toma who led the exercise, said the choice for this year’s theme “Controlling Hypertension Together: Check your blood pressure regularly, defeat the silent killer” is timely, emphasizing that controlling hypertension can only be achieved through regular checks and maintaining medication consistently for those placed on drugs by health workers.

His words “So hypertension, sometimes called high blood pressure, is sustained elevated blood pressure and it’s a silent killer that gives great complications to people.

“So, the best way to prevent it is to ensure that you are armed with adequate knowledge for you to ensure that the blood pressure is controlled through screening.”

He further stated that hypertension when not timely controlled can result to complications such as stroke, heart disease, kidney failure, blindness and the rest, urging those that have the condition and placed on medication prescribed by healthcare workers to consistently, and adherently take the medication to avoid such complications.

He solicited the support of the media and other stakeholders in intensifying awareness campaign to address issues around myths and misconceptions about hypertension.

The physician advised people to engage in adequate physical activity, avoid unhealthy diet, tobacco and nicotine products; eat fruits and reduce fats and oil intake for a healthy living.

Also speaking, Dr. Suleiman Lamorde, Head, Non-communicable Diseases, National Primary Healthcare Development Agency reaffirmed that hypertension is causing a lot of complications to health of individuals and is one of the growing epidemics in the world, so therefore controlling it will improve the health of a lot of individuals.

On this note, he said government and its development partners have now taken the fight against the disease to the doorsteps of almost all Nigerians by ensuring that primary healthcare centers across the country are fully armed to manage simple uncomplicated hypertension,

He said they were also carrying out intensive sensitization for both health workers and communities at the grassroot levels.

Dr. Lamorde while acknowledging the support of World Bank in revitalizing some primary healthcare centers, mentioned that there are over 9,000 facilities spread across the country, indicating that every ward has a comprehensive functional PHC, therefore, urged people to always go to nearest Primary Healthcare facility for checks whenever they feel sick and for hypertension at least once in a month, suggesting that for adults is supposed to start at the age of 18 years.

“But common BP check is the most simplest thing almost everybody can do, especially for people that are above 50 and those that have signs and symptoms of family history of hypertension.

They should be able to check their blood pressure at least once a week. We know it’s not easy. Even if you don’t have the equipment at home, you can go to a facility, it is free” he encouraged.

Director, Programs, Legislative Initiative for Sustainable Development (LISDEL) Ademuyiwa Damilola and Senior Technical Advisor- Hypertension Control Resolve To Save Lives (RTSL) Dr. Onyekachukwu Osabiku, who spoke on behalf of other development partners said government is doing well to bring down the impact of hypertension and other non-communicable diseases.

He however urged for more commitments in terms of adequate funding and creation of programmes for hypertension and other non-communicable diseases as done for HIV/Aids and malaria.

The partners pledged their continued unflinching support to government towards bringing down the scourge of hypertension and other non-communicable diseases in Nigeria, adding that their supports also go to the patient communities by linking them to facilities, and ensuring that their voices are heard.

Osabiku said that his group is currently partnering the government of Nigeria to support and provide services to across two states, namely: Kano and Ogun State.

According to him, the organization is collaborating with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency and the states’ Ministry of Health towards implementation of the Nigeria Hypertension Control Initiative, expressing readiness to expand the initiative to more states