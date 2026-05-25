Pro-Democracy Icons Honour Tinubu, Soyinka, Ajibulu, Others in Lagos

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain and pro-democracy activist, Chief Segun Ajibulu, were among distinguished Nigerians honoured in Lagos on Wednesday for their roles in the struggle against military rule and the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria.

The recognition was conferred by the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) during the public presentation of NADECO Story, a book authored by former NADECO General Secretary and spokesman, Ayo Opadokun, at the MUSON Centre, Lagos.

The event, which drew several prominent figures from across the country, was aimed at celebrating distinguished Nigerians and institutions that played critical roles in the tortuous campaign for the restoration of democratic governance following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Among dignitaries present at the occasion were Rasheed Ladoja, former Ogun State governor, Segun Osoba, Vanguard Newspapers Publisher, Sam Amuka, and rights activist, Olisa Agbakoba, among others.

Speaking at the event, Opadokun singled out Chief Ajibulu for special commendation, describing him as one of the unsung heroes of the pro-democracy struggle who made enormous sacrifices at great personal risk to ensure the return of democratic rule.

According to him, Ajibulu, who was based in the United States during the military era, frequently returned to Nigeria covertly to collaborate with other democracy activists in the sustained campaign against military dictatorship.

Ajibulu, founder of the Segun Ajibulu Foundation, received the prestigious “Hero of Democracy Award” in recognition of his contributions to the June 12 struggle and the restoration of democratic governance in Nigeria.

He was honoured alongside several notable personalities and institutions acknowledged for their steadfast commitment to Nigeria’s democratic liberation struggle.

Posthumous awards were also presented to late pro-democracy icons including Adekunle Ajasin, Abraham Adesanya, Ken Saro-Wiwa, Kudirat Abiola, Chima Ubani and Bamidele Aturu, among others.

The event also recognised the sacrifices of foreign allies, pro-democracy organisations and media establishments that stood firmly behind the struggle for the restoration of the June 12 mandate and Nigeria’s return to civilian rule.

Participants at the ceremony described Ajibulu as a steadfast democrat, grassroots mobiliser and frontline advocate whose commitment during one of Nigeria’s most turbulent political periods contributed significantly to the country’s democratic rebirth.

The ceremony served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by patriots, activists and institutions whose courage helped shape Nigeria’s democratic journey.