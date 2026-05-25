Kwara North Monarchs to Tinubu, AbdulRazaq: You’ve Heard Our Cries by Ceding Guber Ticket to North

Traditional rulers across Kwara North Senatorial District at the weekend paid a-thank-you visit to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq following the emergence of the Speaker, Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu Danladi (SYD) as the gubernatorial flagbearer for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Led by the Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi ll, the 1st class traditional rulers who represent various districts in Kwara North, were full of appreciation to President Tinubu, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and other stakeholders for ensuring the emergence of a Kwara Northerner as APC governorship candidate.

“Your Excellency, the entire people of Kwara North are here this afternoon to thank you for what you have done for us. One of our sons, the Rt. Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi, has become the flagbearer for APC governorship in the 2027 general elections and we are immensely grateful”, Etsu Patigi, Alhaji Ibrahim Umar Bologi II, said during the visit to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq at Ahmadu Bello House Ilorin.

“We are here this afternoon to say thank you very much, may Allah continue to guide and protect you”, he added.

The monarch also appreciated the governor for everything he has been doing for Kwara North, especially developmental initiatives.

“We also thank you for everything you have been doing for us as a region. You have heard our cries and this has been a very long agitation from our people and today by the grace of God, Allah has made it possible through you,” he said.

“In general, we want to sincerely thank His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and entire APC members for making this possible”.

The governor on his part described the visit as a big statement that conveyed their unity on zoning.

AbdulRazaq said the emergence of a Kwara Northerner as the flagbearer of the APC was to ensure equity and fairness in the rotation of leadership position in the state.

“Moving political leadership around is important for fairness and equity. This is also good for development and sense of belonging. That is why at the federal level, the President practically rotates between the North and South. It is about development, peace, harmony and equity. That is what we are looking at here,” he said.

The governor urged the traditional and entire people Kwara North to take full advantage of the opportunity by voting en masse for the candidacy of Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi.

“I believe the people of Kwara North will grab this opportunity by voting overwhelmingly to make sure this becomes a reality. This is a big opportunity and one cannot say when next such opportunity will come again.

“You certainly do not want to prove some people right that Kwara North is not ready, and I don’t see this coming back in the long time (if you miss it) because people will say the people of Kwara North are divided and they have the votes. That is the perception they have created. So, let us make sure this perception does not stay,” he added.

The governor thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his support and interest in the process which led to the emergence of a Kwara Northerner.

“It is under his leadership that has allowed most of these issues to be equitably resolved,” he said.

Governor AbdulRazaq listed some of his developmental projects in Kwara North, including road infrastructure, basic health care facilities, electrification projects, among others, assuring the traditional rulers that with the emergence of Hon Salihu Yakubu Danladi, he would consolidate on the gains of the administration.