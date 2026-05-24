GTI Lauds NPFL Dramatic Season’s Finish

Strategic partners to the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), GTI Asset Management and Trust Limited, have expressed delight at the high level of competition among clubs as the 2025/26 NPFL season heads for what football analysts describe as a dramatic finale on Sunday, May 24, 2026.

Speaking in Lagos on Friday, GTI Head of Media and Publicity, Andrew Ekejiuba, commended the clubs for their fighting spirit, noting that the title race remains undecided until the final matchday of the season.

“It’s going to be a massive weekend filled with emotions because the stakes are extremely high and the situation remains very tense. Nine out of the ten Matchday 38 fixtures are crucial to the aspirations of the participating clubs, which clearly reflects the competitiveness of the outgoing season.

“GTI is delighted to witness this kind of scenario where some clubs are battling for continental tickets, while others are fiercely fighting to avoid relegation on the final matchday of the season,” he said.

Ekejiuba noted that for much of the campaign, Rangers International have looked destined for glory under Coach Fidelis Ilechukwu, building their title challenge on defensive organisation, tactical discipline, and remarkable consistency in difficult away fixtures.

“The Flying Antelopes have conceded only 25 goals all season — the best defensive record in the division — while grinding out results with the mentality of experienced champions. However, their clash against Ikorodu City this weekend may prove to be their toughest test yet.”

He further observed that Ikorodu City remain unbeaten at home this season and are still chasing a possible CAF Confederation Cup qualification spot, setting up what promises to be a fascinating encounter against Rangers.

On the title race involving Rivers United, Ekejiuba praised Coach Finidi George for transforming the Port Harcourt side into one of the league’s most disciplined and tactically organised teams.

“Rivers United have turned the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium into a fortress, remaining unbeaten at home since their 2-1 defeat to Bayelsa United on October 13, 2025.

“Their dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Wikki Tourists in Bauchi on Matchday 37 perfectly captured the resilience that has defined their season. At one point, Rivers appeared to be surrendering the title race before producing a late comeback that kept the pressure firmly on Rangers heading into the final weekend.”

He added that Rivers United will rely heavily on their pacy striker, Wisdom Samuel, as they seek the goals that could deliver the title against visiting Katsina United.

Currently, Rangers lead the table with 65 points, while Rivers United, on 64 points, must win and hope Rangers drop points to emerge champions. That is how dicey the situation is heading into the final day.

With the NPFL enforcing simultaneous 4:00 p.m. kick-offs across all Matchday 38 fixtures, football fans across the country are expected to follow developments nervously from centres in Lagos and Port Harcourt as the title race reaches its climax.

Beyond the battle for the title, the final day also carries major implications across the league table. Shooting Stars SC remain in contention for continental qualification, while defending champions Remo Stars FC and Kano Pillars FC are among the clubs battling to avoid relegation.

The race for the NPFL Golden Boot is also set for a thrilling conclusion, with several leading scorers directly involved in season-defining fixtures.

“The NPFL Golden Boot race is heading for a breath-taking finale, with just one goal separating the leading contenders. Rangers’ striker Godwin Obaje currently leads the chart with 14 goals, but he faces intense pressure from defending champions Remo Stars captain Victor Mbaoma, Ikorodu City sensation Joseph Arumala, and Wikki Tourists striker Jonathan Mairiga, who are all tied on 13 goals.

“With such narrow margins, the Golden Boot race is perfectly positioned for an emotional finish on the final matchday of the season,” Ekejiuba concluded.