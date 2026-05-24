Adebutu Emerges Ogun PDP Governorship Candidate

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Candidate for Ogun State, Hon Ladipupo Adebutu, has been returned as the party’s candidate for the 2027 Gubernatorial candidate in the state.

Adebutu, a former member of the House of Representatives, was declared the winner of the PDP Governorship Primary at Keshington Adebutu Hall, Abeokuta Sports Club in the state capitai, by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Chief Afolabi Ariyo, at a programme attended by the party members from the 20 local government areas of the state.

Ariyo said Adebutu, who was the sole contestant, was elected the Consensus Candidate by party members in the 236 wards of the state at the exercises carried out earlier.

In line with the Electoral Act and the party’s guidelines, Adebutu was affirmed by Voice Vote by party members at the exercise witnessed by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Speaking earlier, the PDP State Chairman, Mr Abayomi Tella, said the massive turnout of party leaders and members showed that the party is not dead in the state.

He commended the action of party members and leaders for remaining steadfast and committed to the party.

In his acceptance speech, Adebutu described the event of the day as special while expressing gratitude to God and party members for their support.

He said, “History has once again been made today with my emergence as the consensus

governorship candidate of our great party under a united PDP.

“I therefore extend my

deep appreciation to you all, our leaders, executive members at all levels, stakeholders,

and members of our party for being unequivocal in your decision to present my humble self as your consensus candidate and flag bearer for the good people of Ogun State in the 2027 general elections, just as you did in 2023, which we believe we won through your votes but were denied through manipulation.

“I wish to appeal to every member of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State to continue to operate within the ambience of peaceful conduct, which has brought us to

where we are today. Peaceful coexistence is the only assurance that can guarantee our reclaiming of Ogun State from the hands of the clueless APC government and its allies.

“Our collective responsibility now should be focused on returning our party to

the seat of power in Oke-Mosan in order to rescue our people from suffering and

maladministration.”

In his remark, the former Governor of Ekiti State, Chief Ayodele Fayose, enjoined PDP members in the state to redouble their efforts in order to ensure that Adebutu and other candidates of the party become victorious in the 2027 Election.