ADC’s Presidential Screening Committee Clears Atiku, Amaechi, Hayatu-Deen for Monday’s Direct Primaries

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential screening committee of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has cleared all three of its presidential aspirants for Monday’s direct primary elections.

The three presidential aspirants seeking to fly the ADC presidential ticket in the 2027 general election are the former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar; former Governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi; and renowned economist, Hayatu-Deen Mohammed.

ADC has also cleared 513 aspirants for the House of Representatives, 109 senatorial aspirants, 80 governorship aspirants, and three presidential aspirants.

The cleared aspirants will participate in the primary elections in their respective wards as of Monday, May 25.

Former Cross River State Governor, Senator Liyel Imoke, chairs the high-level Presidential Screening Committee.

Other members of the committee are Hon. CID Maduabum as Secretary; Alhaji Lawal Batagarawa; Prof. Bode Ayorinde; Hon. Nnena Elendu-Ukeje; Prof. David Salifu, and Col. Abubakar Ali Ciroma (rtd.).

The direct presidential nomination elections will take place in 8,809 wards of the federation.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of the sources from the Imoke-led presidential committee stated that: “We spoke to the presidential aspirants and none of them agreed to step down for each other. So, we have recommended that the leadership of the party put in motion all processes for the direct primary election as directed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

“The presidential nomination election will take place in all the wards, and the presidential aspirants have been so informed,” the source explained.

Earlier, one of the presidential aspirants, Amaechi, had insisted on contesting for the party’s presidential nomination ticket, explaining that he did not purchase the presidential nomination form to end up as a vice-presidential candidate to anyone.

Amaechi restated his position after being screened by the ADC screening committee, saying, ”I don’t want to be vice president. I made myself clear.”

He further stated that his presidential ambition is not tied to any vice-presidential arrangement, insisting that he is fully committed to contesting for the presidency.

He also said that he would abolish the federal character principle if elected president in 2027, arguing that all Nigerians should enjoy equal citizenship rights without regional or ethnic distinctions.

Though Hayatu-Deen was also not forthcoming about stepping down for anyone, he told THISDAY that he would do the party’s bidding.