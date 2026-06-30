Martinelli Guns Down Japan for Brazil to Reach Last 16

*Paraguay knockout Germany in shootouts to berth Round of 16

Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic 95th-minute winner as Brazil came from behind to beat Japan 2-1 and set up a World Cup last-16 tie against Norway or Ivory Coast.

In the other Round of 32 fixture, four-time winners Germany were knocked out of the 2026 World Cup, losing to Paraguay 4-3 in a thrilling penalty shootout after it finished 1-1 after extra time. Arsenal forward Kai Havertz and Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade both had their spot-kicks saved by goalkeeper Orlando Gill.

With just seconds left, Brazil won possession back on the edge of the Japan box and Bruno Guimaraes slipped the ball into Martinelli, who took a touch before slotting in off the post.

It was a heartbreaking end for Japan, who had more than matched Brazil in the first half and battled valiantly in the second, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side kept pushing and got their reward in final moments.

Japan were comfortable in the first half and Kaishu Sano pounced on Danilo’s loose pass to drive past Casemiro and drill the ball into the bottom corner to give his side the lead.

Brazil struggled to respond before half-time but looked a different side after the break with Casemiro rising to power home Gabriel’s back-post cross 10 minutes after the restart.

The goal had been coming and the five-time World Cup winners nearly took the lead in stunning fashion three minutes later.

Vinicius Jr received the ball 10 yards inside the Japan half, nutmegged his marker, drove into the box, jinked past another defender and stabbed his shot towards the far corner – only for Japan keeper Zion Suzuki to tip it on to the post.

Japan regrouped from there and while Brazil continued to push forward, chances were limited.

That is until Ao Tanaka lost the ball on the corner of his own box and was ruthlessly punished by Martinelli and Brazil.