Tears Flow as 49-year-old Teacher Killed in Oyo School Attack is Buried

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Families, friends, and colleagues yesterday struggled to hold back tears as one of the teachers killed during an attack on schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, Adesiyan Joel Adegboye, was laid to rest at his residence in Owolake, Ogbomoso.

Adegboye was among the victims of a coordinated assault by armed hoodlums who rode into the area on motorcycles.

The attackers simultaneously targeted Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School; and L.A Primary School, Esiele.

The attacks led to the death of Adegboye and abduction of pupils and members of staff. Among those abducted was the Principal of one of the schools, Mrs. Folawe Alamu. The incident has left the affected communities in mourning and raised concerns over the safety of schools in the state.

Residents who attended the burial in Ogbomoso described Adegboye as a dedicated teacher committed to his students, while many expressed grief over his death and called for urgent measures to improve security around educational institutions in the local government and other parts of Oyo State.

Before interment, a burial service was held for the deceased at Ayegun Baptist Church, Ogbomoso, where family, friends, relatives and his co-workers in the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) praised the deceased for his impact while alive.

In his sermon, Rev. Paul Olaleye, urged the family of the deceased to take solace in the incident and leave everything for God to fight for them.

He called on people to always prepare for death because it can come anytime.

He said, “Death will not tell anybody the day and time it will come, but we need to prepare ourselves because after death, we will know either we have eternal joy or eternal sorrow.

“We need to prepare, life is unpredictable and fragile, a day is coming that we will stand before God’s throne and give account of what we come to do in life. We need to start behaving as if it’s time for us to die.”

A family member and an elder brother to the deceased, Sangotoye Olaolu Oyegun, a teacher at Community High School, Onikoko, described his late brother as a pillar and glory of the family taken away by untimely death, lamenting that the deceased will be missed alot considering his positive impact in the family, church and the community.

He however demanded for justice for his brother, calling on government and security agencies to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastard act and bring them to justice.

In his tribute, the Chairman, NUT, Oyo State chapter, Comrade Hassan Ajibola, described the deceased as more than a teacher, but a peace-loving man, humble in character, gentle in speech, dedicated to duty, and always willing to support others.

According to him, the deceased carried out his responsibility with passion, sincerity, and commitment.

“Your colleagues admired your simplicity, your students respected your values, and your friends cherished your kindness. He was like a provider’s spirit that keeps flowing because it is always projected from its source.

“And like a physical stream, the deceased was a blessing all along its route.You lived such a spiritualised, plenary life, filled with generosity, kindness, and love.Whether it was little or much, you are always willing to share and be part.

“You gave hope to the hopeless.You are a true father within and without.You clothed the naked and you sheltered the weak.

“As a teacher to the core, your teachings and lessons, as well as your opportunity and education live in our hearts.The lives you have affected positively cannot be quantified.Humanity will never forget your good works.

“Your life was exemplary.You are a leader. So many qualities you possess which are worthy of emulation.

“You are very intelligent, remarkably talented, exceptionally humble, and you are unconditionally loved and cared for. Everyone who came your way, came naturally to you as you promised to go out of your way to put smiles on people’s faces. You left behind a legacy of positive impact in the lives of so many people, both young and old.

“Even in our tears and confusion, we take solace in the fact that your life, though short, was meaningful and impactful. In the journey of teachers, you must deeply feel the entire family, friends, colleagues, and loved ones you left behind.

“Though you are gone physically, your memory, sacrifices, and good works will forever remain alive in our hearts.Death may have taken you away from us, but it can never erase the legacy of education and service you left behind. As we commit your body to mother earth today, may the Almighty God forgive your shortcomings, reward your labor, and grant your gentle soul eternal rest.

“Sleep on, our beloved brother. Sleep on, our incredible colleague.”

It would be recalled that following the incident, the Oyo State Police Command swung into action and began intensive manhunt and rescue operation.

The spokesman for the Command, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, said preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants, who operated on motorcycles attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota as well as Community Grammar School/L.A Primary School, Esiele, abducting some pupils, students and staff members.

He said, “It is important to state that as at the time of filing this report, no pupil or student has been confirmed killed during the incident.

“Sadly, one Assistant Headmaster identified as Mr. Adesiyan was killed during the attack. In a related development, an okada rider who reportedly resisted attempts by the attackers to forcefully take his motorcycle was also shot dead.

“The Command further gathered that Community Grammar School, Esiele operates within the same premises with L.A Primary School, Esiele.

“The attackers, after abducting some victims, also took away a Toyota Corolla vehicle belonging to the abducted Vice Principal and later set the vehicle ablaze along the road leading to the forest.

“Following the incident, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Police Command, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, has immediately led operatives alongside other service commanders to the scene for on-the-spot assessment and operational coordination, while simultaneously directing a comprehensive manhunt for the perpetrators.

“Operational assets, tactical teams and intelligence platforms have since been deployed to the affected communities to prevent any further breakdown of law and order, ensure public safety and facilitate the rescue of the abducted victims as well as the apprehension of those responsible for the heinous act.

“The Command assures residents that intensive operations are ongoing and urges members of the public to remain calm, vigilant and supportive by providing timely and credible information that could aid the investigation and rescue efforts.”

He said at least six suspects have been arrested by men of the Nigerian Police Force, Oyo State Command for the alleged involvement in the abduction of school pupils as well the killings of three persons at Ahoro-Esiele in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State.

“So far, two teachers and one okada rider have been confirmed dead since the incident that has been inhaling the entire state since last week Friday, when it occurred.”

He confirmed that the suspects are assisting the police in its ongoing investigation.

He said, “We have six suspects in custody and they are assisting the investigation.”

“The suspects, it was gathered, were said to be informants to the bandits. They were apprehended at different locations by joint security operatives comprising Nigerian Army; Nigeria Police Force; Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun; Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and Agro-Ranger.

“It was further gathered that the suspected informants were tracked through their various telephone conversations with the abductors on how to navigate the National Park to a safe haven.”