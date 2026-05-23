Police Arrest Five Rivers Community Leaders Over Diabolical Practices

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested five persons in Sii Community, Khana Local Government Area of the state over alleged intimidation and ritual-related activities in the area.

Those arrested include Chief Benedict Naalor Deezim, Nuadum Dorka Etukere, Samuel Neekia Deewii, Cletus Nuadum Kanee and Dr. Lekia Nwiko.

The suspects were reportedly arrested on Thursday following intelligence gathering and directives from the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 16, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Their arrest followed a legal petition addressed to the AIG and signed by Barry Kumbe & Co., legal practitioners and arbitrators, alleging unlawful ritual practices, intimidation and acts capable of causing panic within the community.

The petition, dated March 10, 2025, was filed on behalf of Mr. Fortune L. Diginee and Hon. Barigbor N. Kenneth, both indigenes of Sii Community.

According to the petition, some community leaders and youths were allegedly involved in unlawful planting of charms, intimidation and activities linked to mysterious deaths in the area.

Among those specifically mentioned in the petition was the acting Paramount Ruler of Sii Town, Chief Benedict Naalor Deezim, alongside other community stakeholders.

The solicitors claimed that the alleged acts had created fear and tension among residents and urged the police to intervene to prevent breakdown of law and order.

Confirming the development, the State Police Public Relations Officer, Blessing Agabe, said the command was aware of the matter and had commenced investigation.

She disclosed that one of the suspects had already been charged to court and remanded in custody.

According to her, “The person that was arrested on that issue is part of the matter. He has been charged to court and is currently in prison.”

On whether the arrests would serve as deterrent to others, the police spokesperson said while communities have varying traditions and cultural practices, the police would always intervene where criminal allegations are established.

She explained that the police could mediate in civil matters where necessary, but would enforce the law whenever criminal intent was established.

Agabe added that the command was on top of the situation and was doing its best to ensure peace prevails in the community.

She urged community leaders to desist from acts capable of causing confusion,panic and crisis in the community.