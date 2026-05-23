Osun: Labour Unions Pledge Support for Adeleke’s Second Term

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The joint Labour Movement, which comprises the Joint Labour Congress, Trade Union Congress and Nigeria Labour Congress, held sensitising programme at the Assembly’s Pavilion to pledge their total support for the second term of the Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke.

The Union said the movement dwelt extensively on the welfare enjoyed by Osun workers ranging from payments of backlogs of half salaries, implementation of minimum wage ranking Osun as third presently against 34 position before now out of 36 states of the federation, infrastructural developments across the length and breadth of Osun State, among others.

In his welcome address, Chairman, Parliamentary Association Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, Comrade Akeem Adesina, saluted the commitment of members for turning out en masse.

In their separate remarks, President, National Union of Local Government Employee, Comrade Nathaniel Ogungbangbe, Chairman, Joint National Congress Comrade Olalekan Adediran, Chairman, Trade Union Congress, Comrade Abimbola Fasasi and Chairman, Nigeria Labour Congress, Comrade Christopher Arapasopo, appealed to union members to mobilise massively and reciprocate the good gesture of the governor by returning him to office.

They admonished President Bola Tinubu not to turn Osun State to battlefield, appealing to the President to allow them vote for their preferred candidate.

The union leaders charged their members to work on 25-person each, mobilise and vote accordingly.

Similarly, they submitted that Governor Adeleke has paid his dues by embarking and completing massive projects throughout the state, improving the lives of workers in his three and a half years.

In his response, Rt. Hon. Adewale Egbedun represented by Hon. Adewumi Adeyemi, expressed appreciation to the union leaders and members, describing them as a formidable force. He encouraged the members to be prepared for the election, avoid intimidation, and exercise their rights to vote for their preferred candidate.

The programme was attended by House members, Clerk of the House, Mr. Akinwale Amusan, Heads of the House of Assembly Service Commission, members of different unions among others.

Special prayers were offered for the success of the election scheduled for August 15.