‘Osogbo Stadium Contractor Didn’t Construct Adeleke University Sports Complex’

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Managing Director, Adeleke University Ventures Ltd.

Mrs. Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni, yesterday dispelled rumours that contractor handling Osogbo Stadium was the same firm that constructed the Adeleke University Stadium.

In a statement issued by Mrs. Adeleke-Sanni said, “The attention of the management of the Adeleke University has been drawn to a false news report alleging that the contractor handling Osogbo stadium was the same firm that constructed the Adeleke University Stadium.”

She remarked that the report was false as the firm in question, Monimichelle Sports, did not construct the Adeleke University sports complex.

Adeleke-Sanni stressed that the university authority did not know the company referenced, nor does it have any information about its ownership or operations.

According to her, “Members of the public and relevant agencies are hereby informed that the Adeleke University’s sports facilities were built by a different contractor entirely, not Monimichelle Sports, as alleged.”

She urged members of the public and media to disregard the inaccurate narrative linking Monimichelle Sports to the university’s sports complex.