  • Saturday, 23rd May, 2026

‘Osogbo Stadium Contractor Didn’t Construct Adeleke University Sports Complex’

Life & Style | 14 seconds ago

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo 

The Managing Director, Adeleke University Ventures Ltd.

Mrs. Modupeola Adeleke-Sanni, yesterday dispelled rumours that contractor handling Osogbo Stadium was the same firm that constructed the Adeleke University Stadium.

In a statement issued by Mrs. Adeleke-Sanni said, “The attention of the management of the Adeleke University has been drawn to a false news report alleging that the contractor handling Osogbo stadium was the same firm that constructed the Adeleke University Stadium.” 

She remarked that the report was false as the firm in question, Monimichelle Sports, did not construct the Adeleke University sports complex. 

Adeleke-Sanni stressed that the  university authority did not know the company referenced, nor does it have any information about its ownership or operations. 

According to her, “Members of the public and relevant agencies are hereby informed that the Adeleke University’s sports facilities were built by a different contractor entirely, not Monimichelle Sports, as alleged.”

She urged members of the public and media to disregard the inaccurate narrative linking Monimichelle Sports to the university’s sports complex.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.