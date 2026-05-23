Onuachu’s Brace Fires Trabzonspor to Turkish Cup Glory 

Paul Onuachu delivered a match-winning performance as Trabzonspor secured a dramatic 2-1 victory over Konyaspor to lift the Turkish Cup yesterday evening.

The Super Eagles striker opened the scoring in the first half after connecting with a precise cross from Wagner Pina following an impressive attacking move down the right flank.

Onuachu rose highest in the box to head home and give Trabzonspor the advantage.

Konyaspor responded in the second half through Jackson Muleka, who restored parity and set up a tense finish to the contest.

However, Onuachu stepped up once again in the closing stages to seal victory for Trabzonspor.

The EC Ebedei product calmly converted the decisive penalty in the final 11 minutes, pausing during his run-up to send goalkeeper Bahadir Gungordu the wrong way before slotting the ball into the bottom-right corner.

The brace also ended a recent goal drought for the Nigerian international, who had failed to score in his previous five league matches against stanbul Baakehir, Konyaspor, Göztepe, Beikta, and Gençlerbirlii.

Since completing his summer move from Southampton, Onuachu has enjoyed an outstanding campaign, registering 68 goals and two assists in 36 appearances across all competitions.

His return to scoring form will come as a major boost for Eric Chelle ahead of Nigeria’s upcoming international friendlies against Poland and Portugal, with the Super Eagles coach hoping the towering striker can maintain his impressive form on the international stage.