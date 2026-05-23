Forland, TSS Motors Conclude Truck Training For Technical Team

Bennett Oghifo

Forland Motors, one of the leading manufacturers of light commercial trucks in the world, has concluded a specialised three-day training programme organised in conjunction with its local assembler and distributor, Transit Support Services Ltd (TSS).

The programme was organised to equip the TSS technical team, comprising both assembly and after-sales technicians, with in-depth knowledge of the brand’s light trucks, which are assembled and distributed in Nigeria by the local partner.

It covered assembly, installation, troubleshooting, and maintenance to ensure high service standards in both the assembly and maintenance of Forland light trucks.

The training, which was held at the TSS Motors Training Centre on Ikorodu Road in the Anthony area of Lagos, was attended by Forland instructors who came in from China, as well as TSS technical personnel drawn from its network covering Lagos, Enugu, and Abuja.

Also in attendance were technical personnel from Yuchai, the major supplier of engines to Forland trucks. Yuchai is one of China’s largest manufacturers of powertrain solutions.

Giving more insight into the training, TSS Head of After-Sales Services, Mrs Phebian Iwalokun, said it covered general maintenance, engine servicing, and preventive programmes.

According to her, the training was designed to ensure that TSS technicians were fully equipped to handle the expanding profile of Forland vehicles in Nigeria.

Moreover, there was a need for skill enhancement as TSS prepared for the planned expansion of production, with demand for Forland trucks continuing to increase.

“Forland trucks are currently gaining ground in Nigeria, with over 1,000 units in use mainly for fast-moving consumer goods, logistics companies, and many last-mile distributors of products,” Iwalokun stated.

A subsidiary of ABC Transport Plc, Transit Support Services assembles Forland trucks at its plant in Enugu and has provided support to many Forland users across the country.

Forland is a highly successful commercial vehicle and light-truck brand, with products performing well in many parts of the world.