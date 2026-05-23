Chery Demonstrates Safety Leadership at Auto China 2026

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria, the authorised dealer of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has achieved a significant international milestone after winning two prestigious global awards at the 2026 Chery Global Summit and Beijing International Automotive Exhibition held in China.

The company received the New Star Award and the Brand Leap Contribution Award in recognition of its outstanding market growth, strategic brand development, customer engagement initiatives, and contribution to strengthening the Chery brand presence in Nigeria and across Africa. The awards were presented during the global summit attended by Chery distributors, international partners, automotive stakeholders, and industry leaders from around the world.

The double recognition marks a major achievement not only for Carloha Nigeria but also for Nigeria and the African automotive industry. It reinforces Nigeria’s growing importance as a strategic automotive market and highlights the increasing competitiveness of African automobile businesses in delivering world-class standards in sales, customer experience, aftersales support, and brand building. The recognition also positions Carloha Nigeria among the emerging success stories within Chery’s global distributor network.

Beyond the awards, Chery further demonstrated its leadership in automotive safety and intelligent mobility at Auto China 2026 through the unveiling of advanced technologies and next-generation mobility innovations.

At the exhibition, Chery introduced its new global brand philosophy, “For Family,” aimed at positioning the brand beyond automobile manufacturing into a mobility-focused ecosystem centred on safety, comfort, innovation, and practical family mobility solutions.

One of the major highlights of the exhibition was the unveiling of the all-new Chery TIGGO V, which attracted global attention for its advanced safety engineering and intelligent technology features. Built with a body structure made up of 76 percent high-strength steel and aluminium, the vehicle is equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), intelligent emergency braking systems, battery protection technologies, and several active and passive safety innovations designed to enhance driver confidence and passenger protection.

Speaking on the significance of the awards and exhibition, the Managing Director of Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Sola Adigun, stated that the recognition validates the company’s commitment to delivering a world-class automotive brand experience for Nigerian customers.

According to him, Nigerian customers are increasingly demanding globally competitive vehicles equipped with intelligent safety technologies, premium comfort, fuel efficiency, and modern designs, all of which were showcased during the Chery exhibition in Beijing. He noted that winning both awards reflect the tremendous work being done by the Carloha Nigeria team in driving market growth, customer satisfaction, and brand visibility.

He further explained that the recognition reinforces Carloha Nigeria’s strategic vision of positioning Chery as one of the leading automotive brands in Nigeria through premium products, advanced technology, excellent aftersales support, and customer-focused mobility solutions.

Chery also attracted international attention with its AiMOGA Robotics lineup, including the humanoid robot “Mornine” and the intelligent robotic dog “Argos,” showcasing the company’s expansion beyond traditional mobility into intelligent living and future mobility technologies.

In his remarks, the General Manager of Carloha Nigeria, Mr. Felix Mahan, described the awards as strong reflections of the company’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction. He stated that the recognition demonstrates that Nigerian excellence can compete successfully on the global stage while also reflecting growing international confidence in the Nigerian and African automotive markets.

He also highlighted CarlohaCare 6-6-7 as Carloha Nigeria’s aftersales initiative, reinforcing its commitment to making vehicle ownership easier, more affordable, and more convenient for customers nationwide. The CarlohaCare 6-6-7 package ensures that any customer who purchases a Chery vehicle from Carloha enjoys 6 years of free service, 6 years warranty, and a 7-day repair promise, designed to give customers complete peace of mind and confidence in their ownership experience.

He assured customers of continued access to globally recognized vehicles designed to meet the evolving mobility needs of Nigerian families and businesses while reaffirming Carloha Nigeria’s commitment to raising automotive standards across Nigeria and Africa.