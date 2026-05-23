Carloha Partners Okpekpe International Marathon

Bennett Oghifo

Carloha Nigeria, the authorised dealer of Chery vehicles in Nigeria, has announced its participation as the Official Automobile Sponsor of the 11th edition of the Okpekpe 10km International Road Race scheduled to hold on May 30, 2026, in Edo State.

Widely regarded as one of Africa’s most prestigious road races, the Okpekpe Road Race is a World Athletics Gold Label event and a full member of the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), attracting elite athletes, sports enthusiasts, and global broadcast attention.

As part of its participation, Carloha-Chery will deploy two Chery HIMLA vehicles as the official lead vehicles for the professional and VIP runners during the race. The vehicles will carry the race timing systems and remain positioned ahead of the athletes throughout the competition, placing the Chery brand at the forefront of one of Nigeria’s most globally recognised sporting events.

Speaking on the partnership, Felix Mahan, General Manager Marketing at Carloha Nigeria, described the sponsorship as part of the company’s broader corporate social responsibility commitment toward supporting sports development, healthy living, youth empowerment, and globally relevant community initiatives.

According to Mahan, endurance sports such as long-distance running share a natural connection with the values represented by the Chery HIMLA — strength, resilience, durability, consistency, and the ability to perform under demanding conditions.

“The spirit of the Okpekpe Race perfectly aligns with the character of the HIMLA,” the company stated. “Just as endurance athletes are built to go the distance despite challenging terrain and conditions, the HIMLA is engineered for strength, reliability, and sustained performance across diverse driving environments,” Mahan said.

Mahan further noted that supporting internationally recognised sporting events contributes positively to Nigeria’s global image and encourages local participation in athletics and wellness culture.

Beyond the race itself, the company intends to leverage the event to deepen public awareness of its customer-focused aftersales package, CarlohaCare 6-6-7, which has continued to distinguish the Chery brand in the Nigerian automotive market.

The CarlohaCare 6-6-7 package offers:

6 Years Warranty

6 Years Free Service

7-Day Repair Promise

The package reflects Carloha’s confidence in the quality, durability, and reliability of Chery vehicles while providing customers with long-term peace of mind and ownership assurance.

“Endurance is not only relevant in sports; it is equally important in mobility and customer experience,” Mahan added. “With CarlohaCare 6-6-7, we are giving Chery vehicle owners the confidence to go further with minimal worries, just as athletes push beyond limits to achieve excellence.”

As part of the activation, Carloha is also inviting members of the public to visit the Carloha-Chery stand at the event venue for an exciting fan engagement experience. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in fun games and interactive activities and win loads of freebies, while also standing a chance to win heavy discount vouchers redeemable on all Chery vehicle models available at Carloha Nigeria.

The company noted that the activation is designed not only to celebrate sportsmanship and endurance but also to create memorable lifestyle experiences for customers, families, and automobile enthusiasts attending the event.

The company reaffirmed its dedication to supporting initiatives that create social value while strengthening meaningful engagement with Nigerians through sports, mobility, and lifestyle experiences.