John Peters: 80 Hearty Cheers to Nigeria’s ‘Encyclopedia of Table Tennis’

John Peters has lived and breathed table tennis for more than six decades. Over the years, his life has revolved around the sport, and his mastery of its laws made him a towering figure — a true authority within and beyond Africa.

Now, as he marks his 80th birthday, the former blue badge umpire was celebrated at the ongoing WTT Contender Lagos. The Local Organising Committee (LOC) paid tribute to his remarkable service, a brief but heartfelt honour that left Peters visibly moved.

Having officiated at the Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, African Games, and both World and African Championships, Peters is often described as the “encyclopedia of the laws of the game.”

On Wednesday, May 20, 2026, Peters was a happy man as the table tennis family paused play to recognise his legacy.

“I am grateful to the LOC for this celebration,” he said, elated by the recognition. “I hope to continue staying close to the game I love.”

From saving match points to interpreting the rules with precision, Peters has been a constant presence in the sport’s journey. His 80th birthday honour in Lagos was not just a celebration of age, but of a lifetime dedicated to table tennis.