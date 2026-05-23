Nigeria Makes Podium Finish in Men’s Doubles

The roar of the Lagos crowd has found new heroes in Taiwo Mati and Matthew Kuti, the Nigerian duo who fought their way into the semifinals of the Men’s Doubles at the WTT Contender Lagos.

The Nigerians’ run has rekindled memories of 2024, when Olajide Omotayo and Azeez Solanke carried the nation’s hopes to the final before bowing out to India’s Manav Thakkar and Harmeet Desai. This time, the baton has passed to Mati and Kuti, and they are determined to leave their mark.

The duo’s journey has been one of grit and determination. In the opening round, they brushed aside their Ghanaian opponents with confidence, setting the tone for what was to come.

The quarterfinal brought a more emotional challenge — a clash against fellow Nigerians David Fayele and Amidu Lawal. It was a battle of compatriots, but Mati and Kuti held their nerve, surmounting the challenge to book their place in the last four.

Now, standing between them and a shot at the final are India’s Manav Thakkar and Manush Shah. It is a formidable test, but one that comes with a silver lining: regardless of Saturday’s result, Nigeria is assured of a podium finish. For the host nation, this achievement carries weight — it may well be the country’s sole medal at this year’s championship, but it is one earned through resilience and teamwork.

In Lagos, where table tennis passion runs deep, Mati and Kuti’s success is more than just a semifinal berth. It is a reminder that Nigeria’s doubles tradition remains alive, and that the nation’s players continue to rise to the occasion when the spotlight shines brightest.

Meanwhile, when Frenchman Leo De Nodrest first came to Lagos in 2025, he was, relatively, unknown. Yet by the time he left, he had carved his name into the tournament’s story, battling his way from the qualifying rounds to the semifinals, where he fell to eventual champion Anders Lind in the Men’s Singles.

That breakthrough performance marked the beginning of his rise, transforming him from an overlooked competitor into one of France’s most spirited players — a lion-hearted figure on the international stage.

Recognizing Lagos as the birthplace of his resurgence, De Nodrest returned this year with renewed ambition. Unlike his debut, where he began in the qualifiers, he was now among the top seeds, entering directly into the main draw. His opening match against India’s Sanil Shetty showcased his sharp form, as he dispatched the Indian in straight sets, 3–0, to advance confidently into the second round.

But on Friday, May 22, his Lagos journey came to an abrupt halt. Facing Korea Republic’s Oh Junsung, De Nodrest struggled to find the same rhythm, succumbing 3–1 in a contest that ended his campaign earlier than expected.

For the player once celebrated in Lagos, it was a disappointing exit — a reminder that even fairytales can have chapters of heartbreak.