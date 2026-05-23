Comedian, Igwe De MC to Thrill Audience in UK, Marks Two Decades on Stage

After 20 years of electrifying performances, thrilling audiences with exciting shows, one of Nigeria’s ace comedians, Henry Okwudili Ugwoke, popularly known as Igwe De MC, has deemed it fit to celebrate the milestone with 20 topnotch African comedians lined up to Perform at the event.

As part of plans for the upcoming event, the entertainment maestro has concluded arrangements to go offshore and celebrate his 20 years on stage with a show tagged “JOKES APART” Comedy Extravaganza, scheduled to hold in Southampton, England.

According to the organisers, the highly anticipated comedy and entertainment show (“JOKES APART”) would be headlined by the renowned comedian and professional events host, Igwe De MC as a fitting celebration of “an incredible 20 years on stage”.

“JOKES APART” promises to deliver an unforgettable night filled with premium comedy, music, and live entertainment, bringing together some of the finest African entertainers and performers under one roof,” the organisers said in a statement.

The landmark event is scheduled to commence at sundown on Friday, July 25 at 6.00pm at the prestigious Novotel Hotel Southampton, England, United Kingdom. Apart from the celebrant, Igwe De MC, the event would feature an exciting lineup of 19 other entertainers including Seyi Law, Deacon Famous, Twocantok, Sir One on One, Franchez, Lyrics, Warri Bros, Funny Urch, and ND Funny.

Other comedians billed to make the event unforgettable are Unku SP, Lafin Gas,Triple U, DJ Oma, DJ Rain, DJ Charles Wizzy, DJ Bullet, DJ Sailent Masta, Pascal Ogbuefi, and Yauz (Scotland). The organisers said that the expected audience would be entertained with “a unique blend of stand-up comedy, live DJ performances, music, and vibrant stage entertainment designed to keep guests entertained throughout the evening”.

Speaking on the coming event, Igwe De MC expressed gratitude to fans and supporters who have stood by him throughout his two-decade journey in the entertainment industry. “This is more than just a comedy show,” he said, “it is a celebration of growth, consistency, laughter, and the amazing support from fans over the years”.

“We are bringing together top talents to create a memorable experience for everyone attending” Igwe De MC added. For those itching to grace the forthcoming entertainment extravaganza in England, the organisers said that tickets and reservations are already available online via: igwedemc.com/#events.