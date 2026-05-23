Bauchi APC Crisis: Toro LGA Youths, Women Groups Threaten Defection Over Alleged Marginalisation 

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A coalition of youth groups, women organisations and grassroots mobilisers within the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Toro Local Government Area has issued warning to the party’s leadership, stating that the APC faces an avoidable political disaster in the area if internal grievances are not urgently resolved.

The. leader of the coalition, Safiyanu Muhammad Tama who raised the alarm during a joint press briefing held at the NUJ Secretariat Bauchi, said that the coalition decided to raise the alarm following extensive consultations with party loyalists, elders, and student bodies across the local government.

It stated that Toro LGA has been politically abandoned despite high voting strength,expressing deep concern over what they described as the growing marginalisation of Toro LGA within the Bauchi State APC structure.

They noted that Toro LGA holds the second-highest voting strength in the state, trailing only Bauchi LGA, and has historically served as a critical electoral stronghold for the party.

“Despite our undeniable contribution and loyalty, it is heartbreaking that Toro LGA today appears politically abandoned, marginalized, and neglected.

“Toro Local Government Area has remained one of the strongest political pillars and dependable electoral strongholds of APC in Bauchi State. Over the years, the people of Toro LGA have consistently demonstrated uncommon loyalty, sacrifice, and dedication toward the success of APC at all levels.

“In every election cycle, the youths and women of Toro LGA have stood firmly behind the party through difficult political moments, intense opposition battles, and strenuous grassroots campaigns. We have defended the APC with our energy, our resources, our voices, and our votes.

“APC is currently facing a very sensitive political moment.Senator Shehu Buba and Dr. Ibrahim Ali Usman have remained among the strongest and most influential APC figures in Toro LGA. The exit of Senator Shehu Buba from the contest, alongside the denial of the senatorial ticket to Dr. Ibrahim Ali Usman, has created disappointment, frustration, and uncertainty among many APC supporters and stakeholders across the zone,” the coalition said.

According to the coalition, the political atmosphere in the region deteriorated following two major developments which include the exit of Senator Shehu Buba from the senatorial race and the denial of the senatorial ticket to Dr. Ibrahim Ali Usman.

The group noted that these events have triggered widespread frustration and uncertainty among grassroots supporters, leaving room for potential opposition takeovers.

The coalition reaffirmed its loyalty to the APC administration and the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda, but directly appealed to the President, the national leader of the party and the APC National Chairman to intervene before the situation deteriorates further.

The group submitted a seven-point demand to restore stability in Toro LGA which include Convening an immediate reconciliation meetings with aggrieved stakeholders in Toro LGA, Initiating a strategic engagement with Dr. Ibrahim Ali Usman and other loyal figures.

Other demands according to the coalition include

restoring confidence among grassroots APC supporters, Implement measures to prevent further defections to opposition parties, formally recognise Toro LGA’s contributions to the party’s growth in Bauchi State and establish stronger communication channels between the leadership and the grassroots base.

The coalition emphasised that its warning is not a rebellion, but a sincere, patriotic appeal to preserve the unity and long-term electoral success of the APC in Bauchi State.