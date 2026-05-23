ASERA Holds Public Consultation on Draft Regulations as Abia Moves to Build World-Class Electricity Market  

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

The Abia State Electricity Regulatory Authority (ASERA) on Thursday convened a public consultation in Umuahia to present six draft regulations designed to lay the foundation for a functional and investor-friendly electricity market in the state.

When finalised and signed off, the regulations will serve as the guiding law for all industry players, from operators and service providers to consumers.

Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr. Ikechukwu Monday, said the Governor Alex Otti administration is prioritising the electricity market because reliable power is “a primary and critical enabler of our socio-economic development.”

He described the consultation as proof of government transparency and said Governor Otti had charged ASERA to build “a world-class electricity market that works for Abia people.”

“We are building a market where everybody will be a key player. And like they say, the customer is king. So it’s not just the key players, but the customer is a very critical stakeholder,” Monday said.

He stressed that stakeholder input was essential before the draft regulations become law.

“We really want to get feedback from the customers and get their input, including the players in this market,” he said.

Monday commended ASERA for developing the draft regulations and adopting a transparent consultation process; urging stakeholders to continue engaging constructively and to provide practical recommendations to help finalise a robust framework that benefits all consumers and market participants.

ASERA Board Chairman, Emeka Onyegbule, said effective regulation must draw on the practical insights of operators, investors, consumers, professional bodies, and civil society.

“This consultation reflects our commitment to participatory and stakeholder-driven regulation. We can’t make regulations without people making inputs into them,” he said.

Onyegbule explained that the draft instruments cover licensing, market operations, consumer protection, compliance, and regulatory oversight, and are intended to provide clarity and check impunity by any player.

“After these draft regulations are finally agreed on and the authority signs it off, it becomes a guiding law to the operators, to the service providers, and also to the customers,” he said.

He noted that the consultation marks a significant step in implementing the Electricity Act 2023 and the Abia State Electricity Law 2025. ASERA, he added, is committed to building a transparent, efficient, and customer-focused sector that supports economic growth and improves service delivery.

Chairman of the ASERA Advisory Council, Dr. Sam Amadi, said effective stakeholder engagement rests on three pillars: meaningful engagement, customer confidence in regulatory decisions, and speedy, fair resolution of complaints.

Lead Consultant for Power at the Nigeria Governors’ Forum and MD/CEO of New Hampshire Capital, Mr. Odion Omonfoman, said pressure-testing market regulations with the public and licensees was key to long-term success.

“As the country navigates the complex transition towards state-managed electricity markets, the rules of the game cannot be written in a vacuum. They must be shaped by consumers, investors, and the communities the rules are supposed to serve,” he said.

Federal Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission for Abia State, Dr. Madukwe Ukaegbu, added that the regulations must be just, implementable, and accessible to consumers, who should also have access to prepaid meters.

The event included a question-and-answer session with stakeholders.