APC Presidential Primary: Tinubu Polls 407,646 Votes in Delta

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday polled a total of 407,646 votes to emerge victorious at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Primary Election in Delta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President clinched all the votes cast at the 270 words in the 25 Local Government Areas of the state, leaving his opponent, Mr Stanley Osifo with zero vote.

Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori, the State Coordinator and Returning Officer of the APC primary election, declared President Tinubu winner of the election at the state collation Centre, in Asaba.

Oborevwori’s declaration came from wards and local government areas report by collation officers, who affirmed Tinubu’s victory across the state.

The governor disclosed that the APC recorded 467,815 registered members in Delta, adding that 407,646 members were accredited and participated in the primary election.

According to the governor, President Tinubu got 407,646 votes to overwhelmingly defeat his only challenger, Mr Stanley Osifo, who polled zero vote.

Accordingly, Oborevwori declared: “By the powers conferred on me as the State Coordinator and Returning Officer, I hereby declare that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, haven polled overwhelming votes in the presidential primary election, is hereby declared winner.

“And he is returned elected as the presidential candidate of the party in Delta.”

He commended party members and stakeholders for ensuring a peaceful and orderly exercise across the state, describing the process as successful and reflective of internal party unity.

In his remarks, the APC Chairman in Delta, Chief Solomon Arenyeka, expressed appreciation to party members for the smooth conduct of the primary election process.

Arenyeka said: “Today is the climax of the party primaries which started from the House of Representatives, Senate, House of Assembly, Governorship and Presidential , which ended today.

“We thank God for the peaceful conduct of all the primary elections across Delta.”

He said that the presidential primary concluded the APC’s internal electoral processes ahead of preparations for the next phase of the party’s political activities.

NAN also reports that the declaration was made in the presence of security agents, media, key party stakeholders.

Also, President Tinubu’s agent, Funkekeme Solomon and Mr Stanley Osifo’s agent, Mr Kelvin Ezekiel; and the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sir Etekamba Udo Umoren witnessed the process.

In an interview, Osifo’s agent, Ezekiel expressed satisfaction with the outcome of the election and urged all members of the party to support President Tinubu in the general elections.

Also, Tinubu’s agent urged Osifo to be a good sportsman and support Mr President to move the party to victory in 2027.

The process climaxed with the agents; Solomon and Ezekiel signing the result sheet in affirmation of President Tinubu’s victory. (NAN)