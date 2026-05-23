  • Saturday, 23rd May, 2026

Ammasco Trains Engineers, Mechanics on Lubricant Efficiency, CNG Oil

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Ammasco International has organised a training workshop for engineers and mechanics including Adaidata Sahu operators, focused on the proper application of its lubricants and oils to improve vehicle engine efficiency.

The training, held on Wednesday in Kano, brought together technicians from across the country to gain practical knowledge on product use, maintenance standards, and the role of quality lubricants in prolonging engine life.

According to Ammasco Chairman, Alhaji Mustapha Ado Muhammed, the training is a periodic event designed to close the knowledge gap between product innovation and on-ground practice.

He explained that many engine failures stem from improper lubricant use rather than mechanical faults, making regular training necessary for technicians who service vehicles daily.

“Vehicles without good lubricants are like food without good soap,” Muhammed said during an interview, stressing that clean and suitable oil is as fundamental to an engine as hygiene is to food preparation.

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