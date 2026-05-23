2027 Primaries: Women Group Says No To Imposition Of Candidates 

.Cautions APC leadership to respect electorate’s choice in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

A political group known as the Women Coalition for Sustainable Peace and Viable Democratic Gains, has urged the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to respect the choices of the electorate in Bauchi State ahead of upcoming elections.

According to an open letter signed by the group’s representative, Addaji Muhammad, which was addressed to President Bola Tinubu, APC National Chairman, and other key political stakeholders, was made available to Journalists Friday in Bauchi

The coalition stated that a grassroots assessment conducted across Bauchi State revealed a deep desire among residents for credible governance and a departure from political impositions.

According to the group, the state has suffered from inadequate democratic dividends, leaving women and youth to face rising unemployment, insufficient economic empowerment, and weak social support systems.

“We write this open letter as a coalition of women committed to sustainable peace, democratic stability, inclusive governance, and the advancement of viable democratic gains for the people of Bauchi State and Nigeria at large.

“Democracy thrives when the voices, aspirations, and genuine choices of the people are respected. While political strategies and interests remain part of democratic practice, it is equally important that such strategies do not undermine the will, welfare, and confidence of the people. Sustainable political victories are better achieved through justice, inclusiveness, fairness, and popular acceptance rather than imposition.

“Following extensive consultations, observations, and political viability studies conducted across various parts of Bauchi State, we have come to a difficult but sincere conclusion: the people of Bauchi State desire meaningful change, credible leadership, and a government that reflects their realities and aspirations.

“Sadly, the impact of democratic dividends in Bauchi State remains significantly inadequate, particularly in recent years. The suffering of ordinary citizens, especially women and youths, continues to increase amid rising expectations and limited opportunities. Many communities still struggle with unemployment, inadequate empowerment initiatives, weak social support systems, and insufficient developmental impact,” the letter read.

The group highlighted Senator Shehu Buba Umar (APC, Bauchi South) as the most acceptable candidate to lead the state, citing his visible community interventions and popularity at the grassroots level.

“Senator Shehu Buba Umar presently represents the most acceptable and promising option among the various aspirants across party lines for the future leadership direction of Bauchi State” It added.

The coalition urged the APC national and state leadership to ensure a fair democratic process that allows the will of the people to prevail, arguing that sustainable political victory relies on popular acceptance rather than imposition.

In a bid to promote inclusive governance, the coalition also demanded the selection of a competent female deputy governorship candidate for the party.

The group stated that securing gender inclusion in top executive positions is vital for strengthening women’s participation in governance and ensuring long-term political stability in Bauchi State.