2027: George-Kelly Backs Wike’s Rainbow Coalition, Tinubu’s Reelection

.Congratulates Chinda on APC governorship slot in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, George-Kelly D.A, has reaffirmed his commitment to the administration of President Bola Tinubu, saying the Renewed Hope Agenda was already producing visible results across the country.

The APC chieftain also reiterated his loyalty to the Rainbow Coalition under the leadership of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike. He praised Wike’s leadership of the coalition, noting that it had provided direction and structure for the APC in Rivers State.

This was as George-Kelly had congratulated Hon. Ogundu Kingsley Chinda on his emergence as the party’s consensus governorship candidate for the 2027 election.

George-Kelly, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Friday, described Chinda’s emergence as a product of unity, patriotism, and commitment to the progressive ideals of the APC and the Rainbow Coalition in the state.

He disclosed that although he participated in the recently concluded APC governorship primary election, he deliberately stepped aside in the larger interest of Rivers State and the party to allow Chinda emerge as consensus candidate.

The former aspirant commended the leadership and members of the Rainbow Coalition for what he described as wisdom, foresight, and political maturity in arriving at a consensus.

According to him, the process that produced Chinda demonstrated the coalition’s determination to present experienced and capable leadership for Rivers State.

He described Chinda as a seasoned politician whose years in the House of Representatives and understanding of governance, legislative processes, and Niger Delta issues had prepared him for the task ahead.

George-Kelly expressed confidence that Chinda’s experience, grassroots connections, and leadership capacity would translate into transformative governance for Rivers State. He pledged his full support for the APC candidate and vowed to work for his victory in the forthcoming governorship election.

The APC gubernatorial aspirant urged party faithful and Rivers people to remain united and rally behind Chinda ahead of the general election saying: “Together, under the Rainbow Coalition, we shall deliver Rivers State”.

George-Kelly stressed “Hon. O.K. Chinda is not an unknown quantity. His years of distinguished service in the Nigerian House of Representatives, his deep understanding of legislative processes, federal-state dynamics, and the developmental aspirations of the Niger Delta people, make him eminently qualified to lead Rivers State to the next level of prosperity and security.

“I have no doubt that his vast experience, his grassroots connections, and his demonstrated capacity for effective leadership will translate into transformative governance for Rivers State. He has my full confidence and my complete endorsement.

“I hereby pledge my unreserved commitment to working tirelessly for the electoral success of Hon. O.K. Chinda in the forthcoming governorship general election.

“Equally, I reiterate my firm commitment to the success of the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. The Renewed Hope Agenda of Mr. President is producing visible results across the federation, and Rivers State must align itself with this transformative vision for the benefit of our people.

“I wish to also express my unwavering loyalty to the Rainbow Coalition in Rivers State as ably and courageously led by the Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Nyesom Wike. His visionary leadership of the coalition has given direction, structure, and purpose to the APC in Rivers State. I stand firmly behind his leadership, and I encourage all men and women of goodwill in our state to do the same,” he added.