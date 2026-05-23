17-year-old Nigeria-eligible Forward,  Ngumoha Named in England’s World Cup Traveling   Squad

England manager, Thomas Tuchel has named a 30-man travelling squad to Florida in the United States, where the Three Lions will hold a preparatory camp ahead of the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

The German tactician has included four uncapped players in the group, among them Liverpool’s Nigeria-eligible forward Rio Ngumoha, Bournemouth’s Alex Scott and Fulham midfielder Josh King.

Speaking at the squad announcement, Tuchel explained that the decision was aimed at integrating promising young talents into the senior setup while still maintaining the required squad depth.

It has been a remarkable week for Ngumoha, who was recently nominated for the 2026 Golden Boy award, given to the best U21 player in Europe.

The teenager has been promoted into England’s senior training group following a breakthrough season with Liverpool, where he scored twice in 18 Premier League appearances.

Last month, the former Chelsea academy graduate became Liverpool’s youngest-ever Premier League goalscorer at Anfield, finding the net at 17 years and 225 days old.

Ngumoha represented England at U15, U16 and U17 levels before progressing to the U19 side, making his debut in a friendly against Ukraine in September 2025.

He is the fourth player of Nigerian descent confirmed to be training with England in Florida, joining the Arsenal trio of Noni Madueke, Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze, who have all been named in the 26-man World Cup squad.

England’s training camp will run from 1 to 13 June, during which the 1966 world champions will face New Zealand on June 6 and Costa Rica on June 10 in friendly matches.