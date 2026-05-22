UNESCO Cultural Diversity Day: Nigeria, Korea Deepen Cultural Ties as Stakeholders Urge Youths to Preserve Heritage

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





Culture remains one of the strongest instruments for national identity, unity, diplomacy and economic development, stakeholders declared on Thursday at the 2026 Cultural Diversity Day celebration held in Abuja.

The event, organised in partnership with the Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria, brought together diplomats, youth representatives, cultural advocates, students and members of the public to commemorate the global observance of World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, an initiative established by United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO).

Held at the Korean Cultural Centre studio in Abuja, the programme focused on the theme: “Culture as Power: Shaping Nations through Creativity and Identity.”

Speakers at the gathering stressed that culture should not merely be seen as tradition or entertainment, but as a strategic tool capable of shaping societies, strengthening peaceful coexistence and driving innovation.

Addressing participants, the KCCN Director, Jeon Juho, said: “Young people are not only the future of cultural exchange; they are already active drivers of change,” he added that: “Their ideas and creativity have the power to bridge divides and promote greater understanding among nations.”

He noted that the celebration was designed to encourage deeper intercultural dialogue and strengthen relations between Nigeria and South Korea through cultural exchange.

“Today’s event celebrates culture not only as a reflection of who we are, but also as a powerful force that shapes nations and builds connections across borders,” he stated.

Participants warned against the growing neglect of indigenous cultures among younger generations, insisting that cultural identity remains essential to national cohesion and social stability.

“Our youth, including adults, should not throw away their culture,” one of the discussants said during an interview session. “Our culture is our identity. Our culture is our memory. Our culture is what should bring us together and not put us apart.”

The event highlighted the increasing role of soft power and cultural diplomacy in international relations, with speakers noting that countries around the world are leveraging music, film, literature, fashion and the creative arts to project national identity and strengthen global partnerships.

According to organisers, Nigeria and South Korea have continued to expand cultural cooperation through educational exchanges, youth programmes, artistic collaborations and technology-sharing initiatives.

Explaining the significance of the partnership with Korea, participants said the Korean Cultural Center Nigeria had created a platform for mutual cultural appreciation and collaboration.

“They opened the door for this collaboration,” a participant said. “They are in Nigeria representing Korean culture, so we are celebrating both our culture and their culture together.”

Beyond cultural preservation, speakers also underscored the economic value of culture, noting that creative industries and cultural exchange programmes can contribute significantly to tourism, innovation, job creation and technology transfer.

Representing UNESCO, Peter Omale said: “We have cultural exchange programmes where we exchange not only culture, but also technology,” one speaker explained. “That is part of the gain.”

Analysts at the event noted that countries with strong cultural industries often enjoy greater international visibility and economic opportunities, especially through entertainment, tourism and digital innovation.

The programme also featured the Kim Poo Essay and Video Contest, with organisers applauding participants for their creativity and intellectual depth.

Speakers said the competition demonstrated the critical role young people play in shaping the future through storytelling, innovation and intercultural dialogue.

“Young people are not only the future of cultural exchange; they are already active drivers of change,” an organiser said. “Their creativity and ideas have the power to bridge divides and promote greater understanding among nations.”

Activities at the event included panel discussions, cultural performances and award presentations aimed at promoting tolerance, diversity and collaboration between communities from different cultural backgrounds.

Observers said the celebration comes at a time when global tensions, migration and digital interconnectedness have increased the importance of cultural understanding and inclusive dialogue across societies.

The annual UNESCO-backed observance, celebrated worldwide every May 21, seeks to promote cultural diversity as a foundation for peace, sustainable development and social inclusion.

Over the years, the Korean Cultural Center Nigeria has played an active role in promoting Korean culture in Nigeria through language classes, film festivals, music events and youth engagement programmes, while also encouraging cultural exchange between both countries.

Participants at Thursday’s event expressed optimism that stronger people-to-people connections and sustained cultural collaboration would further deepen diplomatic and economic ties between Nigeria and South Korea.