Tinubu Appoints Prof. Segun Aina New Registrar of JAMB

• Governor Adeleke, Osun monarch, OAPU congratulate Aina

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo





President Bola Tinubu has appointed Professor Segun Aina as the new Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), to succeed Professor Is-haq Oloyede, whose two-term tenure expires on July 31, 2026.

Presidential spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a release issued on Thursday, stated that president expected Aina to bring to bear his vast experience, knowledge, and practical insight into the operations of the board, to take the critical educational organisation beyond the laudable heights achieved by his predecessor.

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, the Owa of Otan-Ayegbaju, Oba Lukman Ojo-Fadipe, and the Otan-Ayegbaju Progressive Union (OAPU) congratulated Aina on his appointment.

Adeleke, who described Aina as an outstanding academic whose scholarly interventions had broadened knowledge, said his appointment to head JAMB was a mark of recognition of excellence and competence given his rich academic background and experience.

The governor affirmed his strong faith in Aina’s capacity to drive further growth in JAMB and enable academic excellence in the country, saying his exploits in the academia prepared him for the new role and reinforces confidence that he will deliver.

Owa of Otan-Ayegbaju, Oba Lukman Ojo-Fadipe, and Otan-Ayegbaju Progressive Union (OAPU), in a statement issued by OAPU Global President, Aare GH Adetunji Mosebolatan, through the union’s Public Relations Officer, Lateef Dada, praised Tinubu for considering a capable youth to lead JAMB.

They described Aina as a man of proven capacity who had contributed immensely to the progress of Otan-Ayegbaju, including through educational development.

Aina, who will be 40 in July, is a distinguished academic and systems expert with extensive experience in national examination systems, digital infrastructure, and public-sector institutional reform.

He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Computer Systems Engineering from the University of Kent, an MSc in Internet Computing and Network Security, and a PhD in Digital Signal Processing, both from Loughborough University, United Kingdom.

He has also completed the Senior Management Programme at Lagos Business School.

A Professor of Computer Engineering at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Aina began his career with JAMB during his National Youth Service, gaining foundational experience in national admissions and data-driven institutional processes.

The insights shaped his ongoing contributions to examination reform and systems optimisation.

With over 15 years of post-graduation experience, Aina operates at the intersection of technology, policy, and institutional transformation, advising federal and state governments on system design, digital transition, and operational reform.

At 39, he became one of Nigeria’s youngest computer engineering professors and will now make history as JAMB’s youngest registrar.

He has served as a consultant to major examination bodies, including NECO, NABTEB, and various State Ministries of Education, providing expertise on ICT systems, examination integrity, and digital process optimisation.

Aina is a member of several professional bodies, including the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), and Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

Adeleke stated in his congratulatory message to the new JAMB registrar, “I’m most delighted to learn of the appointment of Mr. Segun Aina, a professor of Computer Engineering at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), as the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

“At 39, Prof. Aina has shown exceptional capacity, and it is heart-warming to see that President Bola Tinubu has found him worthy of leading an important institution at the heart of our country’s education system.”

Adeleke, who appreciated Tinubu for giving yet another Osun indigene the opportunity to contribute to nation-building, urged Aina to use the appointment to positively spotlight the state by delivering on the mandate of JAMB.

Adeleke wished the “new JAMB Registrar a successful five-year tenure and bring much glory to the state”.